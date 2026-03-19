J&K Poised For Vibrant, Prosperous Future: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to emerge as a vibrant cultural hub and a prosperous Union Territory, asserting that achieving this vision depends largely on the younger generation.

Speaking at Navreh celebrations organised by the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha at Amphalla here, the Lieutenant Governor encouraged youth to build a strong and lasting connection with the region's timeless traditions, rich spiritual heritage and wisdom.

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“Youth will not merely inherit India's legacy but reshape it and propel it toward a developed, sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

Emphasising the role of young people in shaping the future, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir can grow into a dynamic and flourishing region through steady progress.

“Achieving this vision ultimately depends on the younger generation. I sincerely hope that our youth will draw strength from the wisdom passed down by our ancestors and work with determination to elevate Jammu and Kashmir to a place among the country's developed regions,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the spiritual significance of Navreh and Navratri, describing them as occasions that mark an inner journey of discipline, devotion and transformation.

“I personally hold that Navreh and Navratri mark an inner journey. Over nine days of fasting, prayer and discipline, Navratri transforms the devotee from within,” he said.

Referring to spiritual traditions, he elaborated on the four stages of devotion-attentively hearing the prayer, deeply contemplating it, internalising it fully, and ultimately attaining samadhi, where the knower and the known merge as one.

“I pray that all devotees experience these stages in life,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said that worship of Maa Durga and Maa Sharika represents a profound reverence for the primal source of power.

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“Worship of Maa Durga and Maa Sharika is a profound bow to the primal source of power from which the universe springs. As the Rigveda says, the Mother's strength is infinite. The true seeker who worships her with sincerity attains the essence of reality, from which all life's insights flow effortlessly,” he said.

Interacting with devotees, Sinha conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Navreh and expressed hope that the new year would usher in prosperity, good health and renewed hope for all.

He also felicitated Padma Shri awardee Brij Lal Bhat on the occasion.

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Among those present were K.K. Khosa, President of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, Jammu; Deepak Dhar, Senior Vice President, along with other office-bearers of the Sabha and people from different walks of life.

Padma Shri Dr S.P. Varma; Dr Ashok Bhan, Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture; Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) for J&K and Ladakh; senior officials and prominent citizens were also in attendance.