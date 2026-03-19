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Airstrike Hits PMF Positions in Northern Iraq, One Dead, Two Wounded
(MENAFN) A member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed, and two others sustained injuries after an airstrike struck the group’s positions in the north of the country on Thursday, according to reports.
The PMF stated on social media that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade experienced what it called a “treacherous” strike by US and Israeli forces targeting its positions in the Nineveh Plain earlier in the day. The attack resulted in the death of one fighter and injuries to two others.
Originally established on June 14, 2014, the PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, began as a volunteer force assisting Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS (Daesh). In July 2016, it was officially integrated into the Iraqi armed forces through a government decree.
This incident occurs amid ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran, which began on February 28. These joint efforts have so far reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 casualties, including that of the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These retaliatory strikes have caused both casualties and infrastructure damage, while also impacting global markets and air travel.
The PMF stated on social media that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade experienced what it called a “treacherous” strike by US and Israeli forces targeting its positions in the Nineveh Plain earlier in the day. The attack resulted in the death of one fighter and injuries to two others.
Originally established on June 14, 2014, the PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, began as a volunteer force assisting Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS (Daesh). In July 2016, it was officially integrated into the Iraqi armed forces through a government decree.
This incident occurs amid ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran, which began on February 28. These joint efforts have so far reportedly resulted in approximately 1,300 casualties, including that of the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These retaliatory strikes have caused both casualties and infrastructure damage, while also impacting global markets and air travel.
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