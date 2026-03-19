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Iran Experiences Brief Online Access Amid Ongoing Internet Outage
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Iran’s internet briefly returned after 444 hours of near-total blackout, only to be cut off again shortly afterward, according to the global internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
As stated by NetBlocks, some users were temporarily able to reconnect due to an “apparent filtering system glitch,” but the access was not sustained. This interruption represents the second-longest internet shutdown in the country’s history.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the blackout as a planned security measure, telling a news outlet: “The internet is closed because of security reasons, we are under attack, we are under aggression, and we have to do everything to protect our people,” likening it to wartime conditions.
The outage coincides with ongoing joint US-Israeli military operations in Iran that began on February 28 and have reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air traffic.
As stated by NetBlocks, some users were temporarily able to reconnect due to an “apparent filtering system glitch,” but the access was not sustained. This interruption represents the second-longest internet shutdown in the country’s history.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the blackout as a planned security measure, telling a news outlet: “The internet is closed because of security reasons, we are under attack, we are under aggression, and we have to do everything to protect our people,” likening it to wartime conditions.
The outage coincides with ongoing joint US-Israeli military operations in Iran that began on February 28 and have reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air traffic.
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