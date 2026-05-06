President Of Ukraine Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

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On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The post about this was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official X account.

"During the call, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between our countries. We also exchanged views on the implementation of issues discussed during the meeting held in Gabala, within the framework of the bilateral agenda," the post reads.