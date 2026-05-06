President Of Ukraine Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
On May 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
The post about this was shared on President Ilham Aliyev's official X account.
"During the call, satisfaction was expressed with the positive dynamics in the development of relations between our countries. We also exchanged views on the implementation of issues discussed during the meeting held in Gabala, within the framework of the bilateral agenda," the post reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment