U.S.-Based China Travel Agency Offers What Online Booking Platforms Can't: A Local Person To Call

MENAFN - GetNews)Qianlong (Chou) Qiu arrived in Lancaster County in 2014 as an exchange student at Millersville University. Nearly 12 years later, the Mountville resident has founded a travel agency focused on helping U.S. travelers plan trips to China with direct, local support.







Qianlong (Chou) Qiu, founder of Loong Explorer China Travel, at his office in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

Qiu launched Loong Explorer China Travel in September 2025. The agency operates from an office in Millersville, Pennsylvania, and focuses on small-group tours and customized travel to China.

He graduated from Millersville University in 2017 with a degree in business and later earned a master's degree in business analytics from Temple University. Loong Explorer manages the entire travel process, including visa applications, flights, hotels, local transportation and English-speaking guides. Trips are designed for small groups of fewer than ten travelers.







The Great Wall near Beijing is one of several destinations included in Loong Explorer's small-group and custom China itineraries.

“Most people here are curious about China but don't know where to start,” Qiu said.“The visa, the language, the logistics. I went through that same feeling when I first came to the United States. I want to make it easier for people here to actually go.”







West Lake in Hangzhou, known for its historic landscapes and cultural heritage, is a featured stop on select Loong Explorer itineraries.

Unlike many China tour operators based overseas, Loong Explorer operates from a local office in Pennsylvania, giving travelers direct access to a U.S.-based agent before, during and after their trip.







Wuzhen in eastern China offers travelers a slower-paced cultural experience beyond major cities.

Loong Explorer offers itineraries to destinations including Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Beijing, Fujian, Zhangjiajie, Sichuan and Chongqing.

Free 30-minute consultations are available in person or online by appointment Tuesday through Saturday. More information is available at loongexplorer.







Visitors can participate in traditional cultural activities such as Chinese calligraphy as part of their travel experience.