TN Ramps Up Thermal Power Output To Meet Rising Summer Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is preparing to meet a surge in electricity demand as temperatures climb across the state, with power authorities planning to maximise output from coal-based thermal plants in the coming days.

The move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply during the peak summer period, when consumption typically rises sharply.

The state's thermal power generation network, with an installed capacity of 5,120 MW, includes major plants in North Chennai, Mettur and Thoothukudi.

At present, these plants are operating at an average Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 60 per cent to 75 per cent, collectively generating around 84 million units of electricity per day.

However, the recently-commissioned 800 MW unit at North Chennai Stage III is currently operating at roughly half its capacity.

To meet anticipated peak demand, officials have planned to raise the PLF across thermal units by an additional 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

This increase is expected to significantly boost generation and reduce reliance on expensive power purchases from private suppliers, thereby helping to manage costs for the power distribution system.

Operational preparedness has also been strengthened across the network. Senior engineering staff have been directed to closely monitor plant performance, with particular focus on critical components such as boilers and turbines.

Preventive maintenance and continuous oversight are being prioritised to avoid any disruption in generation during the high-demand period.

At the same time, efforts are under way to gradually enhance output from the North Chennai Stage III unit to bring it closer to optimal capacity.

On the fuel front, the state currently has adequate coal reserves to sustain operations for nearly four weeks. Regular supplies are secured through long-term agreements with domestic coal producers, ensuring a stable inflow of fuel.

Additional shipments are expected shortly, further strengthening stock levels and reducing the risk of shortages. While imported coal continues to be used in certain units, including those at North Chennai Stage III and Mettur, steps are being explored to transition more units to domestic coal.

Improved availability and quality of locally sourced coal have opened up the possibility of reducing dependence on imports. With these measures in place, the state aims to maintain grid stability and meet growing electricity needs efficiently during the summer months.

-IANS

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