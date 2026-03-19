Synergypartners.AI Introduces AIMM-360, A Patent-Pending Platform To Measure And Govern Enterprise AI Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded to address the growing gap between AI experimentation and operational accountability, SynergyPartners helps organizations understand how artificial intelligence is used, governed, and scaled across complex enterprises.

Florida, United States - SynergyPartners has announced the launch of AIMM-360, a patent-pending AI maturity assessment and intelligence platform designed to provide organizations with an evidence-based view of how artificial intelligence is being adopted and governed across the enterprise.

As artificial intelligence rapidly moves from isolated pilots into core business, academic, and operational workflows, many organizations are finding that existing governance structures were not designed to manage AI-driven decision-making. While investment in AI tools continues to accelerate; accountability, transparency, and ownership often lag behind. AIMM-360 was developed to address this growing disconnect by evaluating not only technology adoption, but also the operating models, decision rights, and governance frameworks required to scale AI responsibly.

“Most organizations don't fail at AI because the technology doesn't work - they fail because the operating model isn't ready,” said Tom Holmes, founder of SynergyPartners.“AIMM-360 gives leaders a clear, defensible view of where AI is already influencing decisions and what needs to be in place before it scales further.”

AIMM-360 provides executive teams and boards with a structured maturity profile across strategy, data, governance, risk, operating models, and value realization. The platform translates assessment insights into a prioritized roadmap, helping organizations move from fragmented experimentation to disciplined, enterprise-ready AI deployment.

The platform is informed by Holmes' broader research into AI operating risk, including his book No Humans Required, which examines how autonomous systems increasingly shape organizational decisions without clearly defined accountability. Insights generated through AIMM-360 are also contributing to the development of AE-OS, an emerging autonomous enterprise operating model focused on embedding governance, auditability, and decision lineage directly into AI-driven workflows.

AIMM-360 is currently in use across sectors including higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services, reflecting a growing shift toward treating AI as a core operating capability rather than a standalone technology initiative.

About SynergyPartners

SynergyPartners is an advisory and intelligence firm focused on helping organizations govern, scale, and operationalize artificial intelligence responsibly. By combining AI maturity assessment, operating model design, and governance frameworks, the firm supports enterprises as AI transitions from experimentation into mission-critical decision-making environments.