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Rose City ADU Builders is providing expert insight into the rapid growth of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across Portland, Oregon in 2026. The company explains how ADU design, garage conversion, home additions, and attached ADU projects are helping homeowners maximize property value, increase housing flexibility, and adapt to evolving housing trends.

Portland, OR - As housing demand and property values continue to rise across Portland in 2026, experts at Rose City ADU Builders are highlighting the increasing role of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the city's residential landscape. Industry professionals note that homeowners are increasingly turning to ADU Design solutions to create additional living space while maximizing the potential of their existing properties.

Founded in 2016 by owner Ian Reid, Rose City ADU Builders has helped homeowners throughout Portland and surrounding Oregon communities develop functional and high-quality ADU spaces. The company provides comprehensive services including ADU Design, Garage Conversion, Home Additions, and Attached ADU construction, offering customized solutions tailored to each property's layout and zoning requirements.

Housing experts point out that Portland's progressive zoning regulations and focus on housing density have contributed to a surge in ADU development. Many homeowners are choosing to invest in Garage Conversion projects, transforming underutilized spaces into fully functional living units that can be used for rental income, guest housing, or multigenerational living.

“ADUs have become one of the most practical solutions for homeowners looking to expand living space without purchasing a new property,” said Ian Reid, owner of Rose City ADU Builders.“With the right planning and design, an ADU can add significant value and flexibility to a home.”

Another growing trend in Portland is the expansion of existing homes through Home Additions that incorporate ADU features. These projects allow homeowners to seamlessly integrate additional living spaces while maintaining the overall design and structure of the primary residence.

In addition, many homeowners are opting for Attached ADU solutions that connect directly to the main home while maintaining a separate entrance and independent living space. This approach is especially popular among families seeking flexible living arrangements for relatives or long-term guests.

Real estate professionals in Portland note that ADUs are increasingly viewed as valuable assets in the housing market. Properties with well-designed ADUs often attract higher buyer interest and can generate additional income potential, making them a strategic investment for homeowners.

Rose City ADU Builders continues to work closely with homeowners throughout Portland by providing expert guidance, custom design solutions, and high-quality construction services. Through thoughtful planning and experienced craftsmanship, the company aims to help homeowners take full advantage of ADU opportunities in today's evolving housing market.

Homeowners interested in learning more about ADU development or scheduling a consultation can contact Rose City ADU Builders in Portland, Oregon.

About Rose City ADU Builders

Founded in 2016, Rose City ADU Builders is an ADU construction company based in Portland, Oregon. Owned by Ian Reid, the company specializes in ADU design, garage conversion, home additions, and attached ADU construction for residential properties throughout Portland and surrounding communities.