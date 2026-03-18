Qatar Intercepts 4 Ballistic Missiles, One Fell In Ras Laffan Industrial City: Mod
Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was subjected today, Wednesday, to an attack involving 5 ballistic missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Ministry added that "Our Armed Forces,“by the grace of God,” successfully intercepted 4 of the ballistic missiles, while one missile fell in Ras Laffan Industrial City, causing a fire. Civil Defense teams are currently responding and working to contain the fire."
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