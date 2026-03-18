INVANTI G11 Series Electric Scooter (Awarded As ES15) And EB15 Electric Dirt Bike Win 2026 If Design Awards, Setting New Benchmark In Electric Mobility

MENAFN - GetNews)INVANTI Technology Co., Ltd. today announced it has been named a double winner at the 2026 iF Design Awards, with both its ES15/G11 electric scooter and EB15 electric dirt bike earning top honors in the Product Design – Automobiles / Vehicles category.

The G11 Series secured a final jury score of 275 points, meeting the official winner benchmark, while the EB15 delivered an exceptional 285-point final score, surpassing the winner's threshold. Judged by an independent international panel across criteria including idea, form, function, differentiation, and sustainability, the recognition places INVANTI among the world's leading innovators in mobility design.





(INVANTI ES15 & EB15 – Dual Winners of the 2026 iF Design Award)

Redefining Urban and Off-Road Electric Performance

The G11 Series continues to elevate the premium electric scooter segment with advanced suspension architecture, structural precision and rider centric engineering. Built on INVANTI's performance first DNA, it combines bold industrial design with high-speed stability and refined control - redefining expectations in modern micromobility EB15 electric dirt bike pushes boundaries in the growing electric powersports and electric bike market, combining aggressive styling with purpose-built engineering and dynamic performance. Beyond its off-road capability, EB15 also integrates full cargo utility functionality, expanding its versatility for work, adventure, and everyday transport. Designed for riders seeking both power and practicality, EB15 demonstrates INVANTI's leadership in performance driven yet utility focused electric mobility.

Global Validation of Design Leadership

The 2026 iF Design Awards received thousands of entries from 68 countries and were evaluated by 129 international jurors. Winning in this elite global arena reinforces INVANTI's accelerating momentum and its commitment to shaping the future of intelligent electric transportation. With award winning products spanning urban commuting and off-road adventure, INVANTI continues to strengthen its position as a rising global force in next generation mobility.

About INVANTI

INVANTI is redefining electric mobility through advanced engineering, bold design language and value driven innovation. From premium electric scooters to high performance electric dirt bikes, INVANTI delivers solutions that combine power, precision, and global design excellence.