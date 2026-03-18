What Sets A Chartered Financial Planner Apart From A Financial Adviser? Beaumont Wealth Explains The Key Differences.

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Chartered Financial Planner vs Financial Adviser | Beaumont Wealth explains the Key Differences“Beaumont Wealth outlines how Chartered status reflects higher qualifications, ethical standards, and expertise, helping clients make more confident long-term financial decisions.”

Beaumont Wealth outlines the differences between a Financial Adviser and a Chartered Financial Planner. While all financial advisers must meet regulatory requirements, Beaumont explains that Chartered status requires advanced qualifications and continued professional development, giving clients added confidence in the advice they receive.

Understanding the role of a financial adviser

A financial adviser does more than just suggest products. They help you make informed, confident choices about your money at different stages of your life.

This might involve investment advice, retirement planning, estate and inheritance tax planning, or helping business owners with succession or exit plans. Financial advice helps create a clear financial strategy tailored to your goals.

A good adviser takes the time to understand what matters to you. They assess your current position, identify risks and opportunities, and build a clear, tax-efficient plan to help you achieve long-term financial security, regularlyreviewing and adjusting it as your circumstances change.

In the UK, financial advisers are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). They are required to hold a minimum Level 4 qualification and meet ongoing professional standards to provide regulated advice.

What makes a chartered financial planner different?

To become Chartered as an individual, advisers need to earn advanced Level 6 qualifications (similar to a university degree), demonstrate substantial professional experience, and commit to ongoing professional development.

Corporate Chartered status represents professional recognition for a whole business. As part of the accreditation process, a Chartered firm must demonstrate that a significant proportion of its advisers hold individual Chartered status.

Firms that hold Chartered status adhere to an ethical code that underpins their professional values. These commitments include putting customers' interests first, investing in the ongoing development of their people's technical skills and knowledge, and supporting broader initiatives that benefit society and the growth of the profession.

“Becoming a Chartered firm is a significant milestone we recently achieved. It reflects our team's expertise and commitment to professional and ethical standards. For clients, it reassures them that our advisers are experienced and qualified at an advanced level,” said Mark Evans, Managing Director at Beaumont Wealth

Why chartered status matters for clients







Financial planning decisions often involve high-value, long-term, and life-changing events such as retirement, business succession, or estate planning. These are complex areas where expertise and professionalism matter.

A Chartered adviser demonstrates the expertise and dedication required for careful, responsible guidance. Choosing a Chartered adviser or Chartered firm adds reassurance that professional standards are met through advanced study, ongoing improvement, and ethical conduct.

Helping you make confident financial decisions

Beaumont Wealth encourages clients to ask advisers about their qualifications. Understanding the difference between minimum standards and Chartered status helps clients make more informed choices about who to partner with for their financial future.

About Beaumont Wealth

Beaumont Wealth is an independent financial planning firm with over 25 years' experience, specialising in retirement planning, investment management, and Inheritance Tax planning for individuals, families, and businesses across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North Wales.

Beaumont Wealth recently achieved corporate Chartered status and ranked 6th in the FT Adviser's Top 50 Boutique Financial Advisers 2025.

For more information, visit or call 0330 124 7860.