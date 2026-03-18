Contour Touch Ergonomic Touchpad Earns If Design Award For Rethinking Computer Navigation

MENAFN - GetNews) The centrally positioned touchpad developed by Contour Design introduces a new approach to desktop navigation designed to reduce unnecessary reach and support more natural working posture.







Contour Design's Contour Touch ergonomic touchpad has won an iF Design Award in the Product Design category, recognizing a new approach to computer navigation that places the touch interface directly in front of the keyboard.

The product was developed to address a common ergonomic challenge in modern computer work: the repetitive reaching required when using a traditional mouse positioned next to the keyboard. By moving navigation to the center of the workstation, Contour Touch allows users to keep their hands in a more natural position while interacting with their computer.

The iF Design Award jury recognized the product for its combination of ergonomic function and minimal industrial design. The annual competition evaluates thousands of products across multiple categories and is widely regarded as one of the most established international design competitions.

In 2026, the iF DESIGN AWARD received over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. Winners are selected by an independent jury of 129 international design and sustainability experts through a rigorous, transparent evaluation process.

Contour Touch was developed in Copenhagen in collaboration with Now Studio (San Francisco), an industrial design studio focused on human-centered product development. The collaboration focused on creating a navigation device that blends seamlessly into the workspace while addressing the physical demands of extended computer use.

Unlike traditional touchpads built into laptops, the external touchpad is designed for desktop environments where users often spend many hours at a workstation. Positioned directly in front of the keyboard, the device enables cursor control without the side-reaching motion typically required for a mouse.

“Contour Touch started with a simple question: why should your hand leave the keyboard zone hundreds of times a day just to navigate?”said Greg Dizac, Chief Product Officer, Contour Design.“This award recognizes our commitment to design that's practical, intuitive, and built around how people actually work.”

The design reflects a broader shift toward ergonomics in workplace technology as organizations and individuals increasingly look for ways to reduce physical strain associated with prolonged computer use.

Contour Design develops ergonomic computer accessories used in offices, creative environments, and home workspaces worldwide. The company focuses on products that support comfortable computer interaction during extended periods of work.







More information about Contour Touch is available at .