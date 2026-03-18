Heritage Signs & Displays Opens New Charlotte Headquarters

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays has announced the opening of its new Charlotte headquarters at 2744 Yorkmont Road, a significant step forward for the veteran-led, family-owned company as it approaches 50 years of serving clients and communities through growth, innovation, and a long-standing commitment to excellence.

The new Charlotte headquarters reflects Heritage's continued investment in its team, its clients, and its long-term future. From this expanded location, the company will continue focusing on branding workplace interiors and event environments across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Heritage works with organizations ranging from single-office businesses to regional, national, and international companies that value consistent brand execution across multiple locations.

Set on a four-acre campus just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, the property offers both accessibility and room to grow. The site includes the company's headquarters and regional manufacturing operations, creating additional capacity to support clients throughout Charlotte and the broader Carolinas region in the years ahead. At the same time, the campus stands as a real-world reflection of Heritage's work, demonstrating the kind of immersive branded environments and visual experiences the company delivers for its clients every day.

More than a relocation, the new headquarters reflects the continued progress of a company that has spent 49 years expanding its capabilities, strengthening relationships, and helping organizations create branded environments that inform, inspire, and reinforce company culture.

Heritage first entered the Charlotte market in July 2008, expanding beyond its Washington, DC roots with a small sales office on Beam Road. Since that time, the company has relocated to larger Charlotte-area facilities three different times as its manufacturing capabilities and regional presence have grown. That continued expansion has helped establish Heritage as a trusted partner serving clients across Charlotte, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

“This new Charlotte headquarters is an important milestone for Heritage Signs & Displays and for the clients and communities we serve,” said Joe Gass, President & CEO.“Our four-acre campus gives us the space to continue growing in Charlotte and expanding throughout the Carolinas in the years ahead. It also provides a wonderful way to showcase the kind of commercial interior branding for workplace and event environments we help create, giving clients and partners a firsthand look at what we can do. More importantly, it reflects how we help organizations create office environments that support their people, express their brand, and enhance company culture. From where we started in Charlotte in 2008 to where we are today, we are grateful for how far God has brought us and excited for all that lies ahead.”

As Heritage continues expanding, the Charlotte headquarters will provide a destination where clients, partners, and team members can see the company's work in person. The space demonstrates how well-executed workplace interiors and event environments can communicate identity, shape culture, and elevate the overall experience of a brand. Heritage transforms corporate office environments through a variety of mediums such as impactful environmental graphics, custom signs, timeline wall displays, lenticular displays, and much more. Through a turnkey approach, the company unites design, manufacturing, project management, and installation under one coordinated team, helping clients achieve stronger brand presence and more meaningful stakeholder experiences.

Founded in 1977, Heritage Signs & Displays has grown into a leading regional provider of visual solutions for workplace interiors, event environments, and brand activations. Today, the company operates seven locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond and Arlington, Virginia; Washington, DC; and a manufacturing facility in Waldorf, Maryland. Across those markets, Heritage supports clients with coordinated design, manufacturing, project management, and installation services.

The opening of the new Charlotte headquarters marks another important step in the company's ongoing story. As Heritage nears its 50th year in business, it remains anchored in the purpose that has guided it from the beginning: to honor God by serving our clients and community with excellence.