Red Cat Reports Record Q4 Revenue Growth And 161% Full-Year Revenue Increase Yoy Increased Production Capacity By 520% With Momentum Building Into 2026
|RED CAT HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|167,865
|$
|9,154
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,155
|489
|Inventory, including prepaid inventory
|30,394
|13,593
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,524
|2,562
|Total current assets
|226,938
|25,798
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|24,590
|26,124
|Property and equipment, net
|7,797
|1,881
|Other
|1,227
|310
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,125
|1,491
|Total long-term assets
|46,739
|29,806
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|273,677
|$
|55,604
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|8,706
|$
|3,290
|Debt obligations - short term
|350
|350
|Contract liabilities and deposits
|261
|227
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,011
|312
|Convertible notes payable
|4,518
|-
|Total current liabilities
|14,846
|4,179
|Deferred income taxes
|443
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|12,556
|1,306
|Total long-term liabilities
|12,999
|1,306
|Total liabilities
|27,845
|5,485
|Stockholders' equity
|442,652
|174,864
|Accumulated deficit
|(196,820
|)
|(124,745
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|245,832
|50,119
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|273,677
|$
|55,604
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024*
|2025
|2024*
|Revenues, net
|$
|26,235
|$
|1,258
|$
|40,729
|$
|15,584
|Cost of goods sold
|25,122
|2,285
|39,455
|15,614
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,113
|(1,027
|)
|1,274
|(30
|)
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|4,891
|3,235
|17,890
|8,073
|Sales and marketing
|3,619
|3,929
|13,106
|9,512
|General and administrative
|16,543
|4,868
|36,875
|14,799
|Impairment loss
|-
|-
|-
|506
|Total operating expenses
|25,053
|12,032
|67,871
|32,890
|Operating loss
|(23,940
|)
|(13,059
|)
|(66,597
|)
|(32,920
|)
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(1,730
|)
|-
|(2,711
|)
|39
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,303
|)
|13,082
|7,746
|19,183
|Total other (income) expense, net
|(4,033
|)
|13,082
|5,035
|19,222
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(19,907
|)
|(26,141
|)
|(71,632
|)
|(52,142
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(251
|)
|-
|443
|-
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|(1,373
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(19,656
|)
|$
|(26,141
|)
|$
|(72,075
|)
|$
|(53,515
|)
|Loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.70
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|119,445
|79,657
|98,957
|75,963
*The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the fourth quarter 2024 and calendar year 2024 have not been previously presented. The Company included the prior calendar periods for comparability purposes.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
| For the Year Ended December 31, 2025
| For the Year Ended December 31, 2024*
|(In thousands)
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(72,075
|)
|$
|(51,936
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations:
|Stock based compensation
|10,562
|5,698
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|2,265
|2,098
|Deferred income taxes
|443
|-
|Payments of taxes related to equity transactions
|(982
|)
|(942
|)
|Loss on sale of equity method investment and note receivable
|-
|4,008
|Gain on divestiture of consumer segment
|-
|(9,642
|)
|Impairment on equity method investment
|-
|11,354
|Equity method loss
|-
|1,238
|Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|506
|Convertible note payable fair value adjustment
|11,444
|13,121
|Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable
|(3,211
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(25,666
|)
|603
|Inventory
|(10,501
|)
|(835
|)
|Prepaid inventory
|(6,300
|)
|634
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(879
|)
|(1,144
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities
|315
|5
|Contract liabilities and deposits
|34
|(15
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,569
|(102
|)
|Accrued expenses
|3,848
|262
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(89,134
|)
|(25,089
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,647
|)
|(183
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of consumer segment
|-
|1,000
|Proceeds from sale of equity method investment and note receivable
|-
|4,400
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(6,647
|)
|5,217
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs
|14,433
|13,456
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|234,339
|-
|Redemption of convertible notes payable
|(1,650
|)
|-
|Payments under debt obligations
|-
|(598
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants
|7,370
|6,325
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|254,492
|19,183
|Net cash used in discontinued operations
|-
|(195
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|158,711
|(884
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|9,154
|10,038
|Cash, end of period
|$
|167,865
|$
|9,154
*The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the fourth quarter 2024 and calendar year 2024 have not been previously presented. The Company included the prior calendar periods for comparability purposes.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(19,656
|)
|$
|(26,141
|)
|$
|(72,075
|)
|$
|(53,515
|)
|Adjustments:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(251
|)
|-
|443
|-
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(1,730
|)
|-
|(2,711
|)
|39
|Depreciation and amortization
|611
|887
|2,265
|2,098
|Other (income) expense, net(1)
|(2,303
|)
|13,082
|7,746
|19,183
|Impairment loss(2)
|-
|-
|-
|506
|Restructuring costs(3)
|44
|-
|120
|30
|Stock based compensation
|3,307
|2,657
|10,562
|5,698
|Non-routine legal expenses(4)
|2,214
|81
|2,399
|244
|Other adjustment items(5)
|-
|250
|-
|250
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(17,764
|)
|$
|(9,184
|)
|$
|(51,251
|)
|$
|(25,467
|)
(1) Other (income) expense, net. Represents convertible note payable fair value adjustment, gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable, loss on sale of equity method investment, equity method loss, and other income, net.
(2) Impairment loss. Represents an impairment charge to goodwill and or intangible assets.
(3) Restructuring costs. Represents restructuring costs incurred for cost reduction actions which may include employee termination costs, facility shut-down related costs, costs for unused, excess or exited facilities.
(4) Non-routine legal expenses. Represents external legal expenses incurred in connection with pending legal settlements and other legal related matters.
(5) Other adjustment items. Represents other adjustments that are non-recurring and outside the normal course of operations that do not readily fall into any other categories.
Notice Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes, among other things, income tax expenses (benefits), net interest (income) expenses, depreciation and amortization, other expenses (income), impairment losses, restructuring related items, stock-based compensation expense, non-routine legal expenses, and any other one-time adjustments. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and investors should carefully evaluate the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial results. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this news release.
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