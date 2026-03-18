Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on March 13, 2026 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 8,628 shares of common stock and 5,719 restricted stock units (RSUs) that will be settled in shares of common stock upon vesting to 5 employees, whose employment commenced in February and March 2026 as a material inducement to their employment.

The RSUs will vest over 3 years, with 40% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable grant date, an additional 40% of the RSUs vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and the final 20% vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date, in each case, subject to each respective employee's continued service with the Company. The stock options that were granted are subject to an exercise price of $60.06 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on March 13, 2026 and will vest over 4 years, with 1/4th of the shares underlying the employee's option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares thereafter vesting in monthly installments at a rate of 1/48th of the shares underlying such stock options over the subsequent 36 months, subject to each respective employee's continued service with the Company. The stock options have a 10-year term. These awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan and the applicable award agreements pursuant to which the awards were granted.

The stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics' MYQORZOTM (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Aficamten is also being studied for the potential treatment of non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics' product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission particularly under the caption“Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757