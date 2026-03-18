The Memory Wave Under Investigation: The 12-Minute Gamma Brain Activation Sound Session

How the Memory Wave Is Positioned in Relation to Gamma Brain Wave Research

The official Memory Wave website references scientific studies and cites research institutions including MIT and NASA in its company materials. The sales page lists scientific references corresponding to research on gamma brain waves, brainwave entrainment, cellular senescence, and neuroplasticity.

Here is what is publicly verifiable about those references. Several of the general research areas the company cites do appear in peer-reviewed scientific literature. Gamma wave activity has been studied in relation to cognitive function and memory consolidation in published neuroscience research. A notable study from MIT's Picower Institute examined 40 Hz sensory stimulation and its potential effects on brain clearance mechanisms in animal models. Brainwave entrainment as a concept - the idea that external auditory stimuli can influence brainwave patterns - has been explored across multiple research contexts.

To be clear, this is not unusual. Most digital audio wellness products reference the underlying science rather than product-specific clinical trials. But if you are someone who wants to understand exactly what the research does and does not prove about the specific product you are buying, this is the distinction to keep in mind.

What Is Publicly Verifiable - and What Is Not

A review of the company's publicly available materials - including the product page, terms of service, and scientific references section - did not identify a published clinical trial evaluating The Memory Wave as a finished proprietary audio program. The scientific references on the company's website correspond to studies on general brainwave entrainment concepts and gamma frequency research conducted under specific laboratory conditions. Those studies did not evaluate the combined digital audio experience as sold to consumers.

Digital audio wellness products are not currently required to undergo pre-market clinical testing or receive FDA approval before being sold. The company's own website includes a disclaimer stating that the product is "not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

If you have been searching for terms like "does Memory Wave actually work," "Memory Wave proof," or "Memory Wave FDA approved," what you are really asking is whether the specific audio file has been tested in a controlled study. Based on publicly available information, it has not - and the company does not claim otherwise. What the company does reference is the broader scientific literature on gamma wave stimulation, which it describes as informing the product's design approach.

That is an honest distinction, and understanding it puts you in a much stronger position to decide whether this product fits what you are looking for.

How the Company's Marketing Language Is Framed

The Memory Wave sales page uses several marketing frameworks worth understanding in context before making a purchasing decision. The company's promotional materials describe the product using phrases such as "NASA-trained neuroscientist," references to a specific number of American users, and informal terms including "brain invaders," "zombie cells," and "brain clog." These are the company's own characterizations - informal terms loosely related to published research on cellular senescence and brain waste clearance.

Here is what the company states in its own terms and disclosures - and this matters because most people never scroll down far enough to read it:

The company's terms of service state that "some aspects of the marketing have been dramatized for entertainment purposes." The terms also state that "names of people mentioned in our marketing material have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved" and that "all accounts come from real people" who "have been compensated in accordance with applicable guidelines." The terms further describe the product as being provided "for entertainment purposes only" and state that information "should not be used in place of professional advice."

These disclosures are included in the company's published materials and provide additional context for interpreting the promotional language on the sales page. Most competing content about this product does not reference these terms, which is why they are highlighted here.

Memory Wave Pricing, Delivery, and What You Get

According to the official website, The Memory Wave is currently offered at a one-time price of $39. The sales page displays reference pricing alongside the current listed price of $39, which readers can verify directly on the official website. Because pricing and promotions can change at any time, confirm the current offer directly on the official product page before purchasing.

Purchases are processed through ClickBank (Click Sales Inc.), which the company identifies as the retailer for this product. According to the company's published disclosures, ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of the product.

The Memory Wave is a digital product delivered via email after purchase. There is no physical product, no shipping, and no waiting for delivery. The company states that the digital audio track can be downloaded to any device capable of playing audio files. Company materials also describe bonus digital materials included with the purchase at the current price.

Refund Policy: How the 90-Day Guarantee Actually Works

The company's published materials describe a 90-day money-back guarantee. According to the official website, if you are unsatisfied within the guarantee period, you can request a full refund.

Because The Memory Wave is a digital product, the refund process does not require physical returns. According to the company's published contact information, refund requests can be initiated by contacting their customer support team. Refund requests can also be processed through ClickBank's self-service billing support portal.

Refund processing timelines depend on the buyer's financial institution. The company's support email is listed as.... ClickBank order support is available at 1-800-390-6035 (US) and 1-208-345-4245 (international).

Review the complete refund terms on the official website before purchasing, as guarantee conditions may include specific requirements or timeframe limitations not fully detailed on the main sales page.

Consumer Considerations Based on the Company's Published Materials

The Memory Wave may align well with people who:

Want to explore audio-based wellness without a supplement commitment: If you are curious about brainwave entrainment as a concept and want a low-cost way to experiment without pills, subscriptions, or ongoing costs, the one-time digital format and 90-day refund guarantee position this as a lower-barrier starting point.

Prefer simple daily routines: The company describes the program as a 12-minute daily listening session with headphones. If you are someone who values simplicity and consistency over complex protocols, the format may appeal to you.

Understand the evidence context: Consumers who approach this as a digital wellness experiment - informed by the research distinction outlined above - and who set expectations accordingly tend to evaluate these products with appropriate context.

Other options may be preferable for people who:

Need clinically validated cognitive interventions: If you have been diagnosed with a cognitive condition or are seeking evidence-based treatment, consult your healthcare provider. Digital audio programs are not substitutes for professional medical evaluation or treatment, and the company's own terms acknowledge this.

Require product-specific clinical trials before purchasing: If your personal decision-making framework requires published studies testing the specific product you are buying - rather than the underlying scientific concepts - the current publicly available evidence base may not meet that standard.

Are uncomfortable with pen name marketing: The company's disclosure that the developer name is a pen name is transparent, but some consumers may prefer full identity verification before purchasing a health-positioned product.

Questions worth asking yourself:

Am I comfortable that this is a digital audio product in the wellness and entertainment category, without published clinical trials on the specific track? Do I understand the distinction between the general neuroscience the company references and clinical proof of this specific product? Have I read the company's terms of service, including the entertainment purposes disclaimer and the pen name disclosure? Do I understand the refund process and guarantee timeline? Have I talked to a healthcare provider about any cognitive concerns I may have?

Your answers help determine whether The Memory Wave aligns with your situation and expectations. View the current Memory Wave offer (official Memory Wave page)

Common Questions About the Memory Wave

Is The Memory Wave a legitimate product?

It is a commercially available digital audio program sold through and processed through ClickBank. The company references brainwave entrainment concepts that appear in published neuroscience research at the concept level. The company's own disclaimers state it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and the terms of service describe the product as provided for entertainment purposes. Evaluate the product based on the considerations outlined in this overview.

Who is Dr. James Rivers?

According to the company's own published disclaimer, "James Rivers is a pen name used with the consent of our leading neuroscientist, who wishes to maintain personal privacy for himself and his family." The company states the qualifications attributed to this name are genuine and verified. The actual identity of the developer is not publicly disclosed.

Has The Memory Wave been clinically tested?

Publicly available materials do not indicate a published clinical trial evaluating the specific Memory Wave audio track. The scientific references on the company's website correspond to general neuroscience and brainwave entrainment research, not studies testing this specific product. This is consistent with how many digital wellness products are positioned in the marketplace.

Is The Memory Wave FDA approved?

The Memory Wave is a digital audio program and is not required to have FDA approval. It is not positioned as a dietary supplement, medical device, or pharmaceutical product. The company's website includes the standard disclaimer that statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

How does the refund work?

The company describes a 90-day money-back guarantee. Because the product is digital, no physical returns are needed. Contact the company at... or use ClickBank's self-service billing portal. Processing timelines depend on your financial institution.

What does the "entertainment purposes" disclaimer mean?

The company's terms of service state the product is provided for entertainment purposes only and should not be used in place of professional advice. This framing positions the product outside of medical or therapeutic claims. Reviewing these terms in full before making a purchasing decision is recommended.

Can this replace medical care for cognitive concerns?

No. The company's own disclaimers acknowledge this. Digital audio wellness programs are not substitutes for professional evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are experiencing cognitive health concerns, consult a qualified healthcare provider.

How soon might someone notice something?

The company's marketing materials suggest that some users may notice effects quickly, although this has not been independently verified and individual experiences vary. The company's own terms state that testimonials are not intended to represent typical results and that testimonial providers have been compensated. Set expectations based on the full context of the company's disclosures rather than promotional language alone.

Steps You Can Take Before Purchasing

Read the company's terms of service and disclaimers. The most important details - including the entertainment purposes classification, pen name disclosure, testimonial compensation acknowledgment, and marketing dramatization statement - are found in the terms pages, not on the main sales page. Five minutes reading those pages will give you more clarity than an hour reading third-party opinions.

Understand what the scientific references actually show. The company cites real published neuroscience. Those studies examined general brainwave phenomena - not the specific audio file you would be purchasing. Knowing which type of evidence you are looking at helps you set realistic expectations.

Go directly to official channels. Third-party pages and intermediary sites may not reflect the company's current terms, pricing, or product details. Verify information directly at For broader context on how Memory Wave has been positioned within the non-supplement digital wellness category, readers may also find this overview of Memory Wave's availability and digital wellness positioning

Talk to your doctor if cognitive health is a concern. This is especially important if you are managing an existing condition or taking medications. A clinician who knows your medical history is always the most reliable resource.

Summary

This overview outlines how Binaural Technologies presents its Memory Wave 12-minute digital audio program across its published materials. The company positions the product in relation to gamma brain wave activity and references published neuroscience research at the concept level. Publicly available sources do not indicate a clinical study evaluating the finished audio track as a product. The company discloses that the developer name is a pen name, that marketing has been dramatized for entertainment purposes, and that testimonial providers have been compensated. The product is offered at $39 with a 90-day refund guarantee processed through ClickBank.

The most useful step you can take before deciding is to review the company's own terms, disclosures, and policies directly - then make the choice that fits your situation.

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information:

Company: Memory Wave / Binaural Technologies

Email:...

Phone (US): +1 800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Retailer (per website disclosure): Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

ClickBank Order Support: Available through ClickBank's self-service billing portal

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview based on the company's published materials and does not constitute medical, health, cognitive therapy, or professional advice of any kind. All product details, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and published disclosures. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the company and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any wellness program.

Digital Wellness Product Notice: The Memory Wave is a digital audio program positioned by the company in the wellness and entertainment category. It is not classified as a dietary supplement, medical device, or pharmaceutical product. It has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The company's own published terms of service describe the product as being provided for entertainment purposes only and state that information should not be used in place of professional advice. Consumers experiencing cognitive health concerns should consult qualified healthcare providers.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, and refund terms referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Individual experiences with digital audio programs vary widely. The company's own published terms state that testimonials represent individual experiences, that some names may be changed, and that testimonial providers have been compensated. Verify current terms on the official website and through ClickBank order support before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the retailer for this product, as identified on the company's website. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, company changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.