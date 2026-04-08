Bitcoin Eyes $90K As Binance Buyers Ramp Up

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its recovery after a 7% surge above $72,000 this week, reclaiming key technical levels and setting up a potential move toward the $90,000 zone as macro sentiment improves. Traders pointed to a constructive setup, with the cryptocurrency nudging past a symmetrical triangle pattern and stabilizing above critical supports, including the $68,000 area where major moving averages converge. Analysts highlighted that maintaining momentum above $70,000 would be essential to unlock the next leg higher, targeting roughly 25% gains to the $90,000 mark if the breakout holds.

Meanwhile, on-chain and derivatives activity signaled shifting market dynamics as traders expressed renewed buying conviction. A notable spike in taker buy volume on Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, followed a favorable macro development, further reinforcing a bullish tilt among market participants.

Bitcoin forms a bullish setup after reclaiming the $72,000 region, with a symmetrical-triangle breakout implying a target near $90,000. Binance taker buy volume surged by about $2.7 billion within two hours after the US-Iran ceasefire announcement, illustrating aggressive buying by futures traders. Binance net taker volume rose to about $1.02 billion-the highest since March 17-suggesting a broad return of aggressive buying activity on the platform. The Coinbase premium index turned positive, signaling renewed demand from U.S. participants after a prolonged period of negative readings. RSI has climbed to roughly 56, moving away from oversold conditions and adding to the case for continued upside pressure, provided Bitcoin can hold above key supports.

Key takeawaysTechnical setup reinforces bullish outlook

Bitcoin's latest move sits atop a chart pattern that traders watch for directional cues. After breaking above the upper boundary of a symmetric triangle last week, the price began to stabilize above the $70,000 level, a threshold that previously served as a ceiling during the recent pullback. A daily close above this pivot would formally confirm the breakout, analysts say, with the next major resistance around the $76,000 area before buyers contend with the $80,000 zone. From there, a measured move could place Bitcoin on a path toward the $90,000 target, representing roughly a 25% advance from current levels.

A broader look at momentum shows the daily RSI firming to the mid-50s, up from oversold conditions in February. That shift in momentum, combined with the price trading above significant averages, lends a degree of confidence to bulls that the recovery could extend beyond the short term, provided demand remains steady and macro risk appetite improves.

Analysts caution that the road to $90,000 includes intermediate hurdles, with the 76,000 and 80,000 ranges acting as tests before buyers are able to press toward the higher target. Still, the immediate setup-reclaiming key support, improving RSI, and a confirmed breakout-adds a pragmatic layer of confidence for buyers who have been cautious since the last correction.

Liquidity signals point to renewed buying appetite

Beyond the technicals, a surge in derivatives activity on Binance captured attention as a gauge of sentiment shifts. CryptoQuant researchers reported that taker buy volume-representing aggressive market-buy orders on Binance futures-jumped by about $2.7 billion within two hours following the US-Iran ceasefire announcement. The breakdown showed roughly $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion appearing in sequence, underscoring how macro headlines can quickly reallocate risk appetite toward Bitcoin.

The same data set indicated that Binance's cumulative net taker volume climbed to about $1.02 billion-the strongest reading since March 17-highlighting a broader return of aggressive buying pressure from traders on the platform. Amr Taha of CryptoQuant noted that the flow suggested traders were buying with a view to improving macro sentiment, not merely reacting to a crypto-specific headline.

On-chain demand returns to the fore

In addition to derivatives activity, on-chain indicators echoed a renewed interest from U.S. participants. The Coinbase premium index, a barometer of demand relative to spot prices on Coinbase, flipped back into positive territory after a stretch of negative readings. The shift implies stronger willingness among U.S.-based buyers to acquire BTC at prevailing prices, aligning with the broader bid tone seen on exchanges and in market commentary.

Observers frame this combination of technical breakout, liquidity influx, and positive premium signals as a sign that Bitcoin may be reestablishing a foothold above key levels after weeks of consolidation. If macro catalysts continue to tilt favorably and risk appetite remains buoyant, the path toward higher targets could become more plausible for the remainder of the quarter.

What to watch next

Looking ahead, traders will be watching whether Bitcoin can defend the $70,000 to $72,000 zone on any pullbacks, paving the way for the next test of $76,000 and the critical hurdle at $80,000. A sustained close above $80,000 would add conviction to a longer-term upside narrative toward $90,000 and beyond, while a failure to hold could invite a retracement to lower support levels.

Beyond price action, the story remains sensitive to macro developments, including geopolitical headlines and broader risk sentiment. As traders recalibrate positions in response to evolving news, the question remains whether the recent surge in taker buying on Binance is a durable indicator of institutional-style participation or a temporary reaction to headlines.

Readers should monitor how the market responds to incoming data and policy signals in the days ahead, particularly any developments that influence U.S. risk appetite and the pace of global liquidity movement. The next few sessions could reveal whether Bitcoin sustains its momentum or enters a new phase of consolidation as traders reassess risk exposure.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.