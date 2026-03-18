MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BRBR DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Encourages BellRing Brands, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BRBR

March 18, 2026 11:11 AM EDT | Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 23, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BellRing securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the BellRing class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 23, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved, at that time, the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, BellRing develops, markets, and sells "convenient nutrition" products such as ready-to-drink ("RTD") protein shakes primarily under the brand name Premier Protein. During the Class Period, defendants represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to "organic growth," "distribution gains," "incremental promotional activity," and "[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein" among other factors. At the same time, defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand, insisting BellRing was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the RTD category particularly, BellRing possessed a "competitive moat," given that "the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex" and the products are "hard to formulate." As alleged, in truth, BellRing's reported sales during the Class Period were driven by its key customers stockpiling inventory and did not reflect increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum. Following the destocking, BellRing admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the BellRing class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: , on Twitter: or on Facebook: .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

...









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA