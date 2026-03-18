Swatch CEO's Pay Falls To CHF4.7M After Profit Slump In 2025

According to the company's 2025 annual report published on Wednesday, the Swatch boss received total remuneration of CHF4.7 million ($6 million), down from CHF5 million in 2024.

Overall, salaries earned by the group's executive board dropped to CHF20.6 million francs, compared to CHF22.8 million in 2024.

Chair of the board of directors, Nayla Hayek, will receive CHF3 million, down from CHF3.2 million in 2024. All seven members of the supervisory Board earned a total of CHF3.9 million in 2025, compared to CHF4.1 million in 2024.

Marc Hayek was elected to the board of directors in May 2024 and therefore was only paid for June to December of that year; he received a full salary in 2025. The Hayek family, which is the main shareholder of the Swatch Group, has been represented by three people on the seven-member board since Marc Hayek joined.

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Swatch had already announced its results for 2025 at the end of January.

After a disastrous 2024, the Biel-based watchmaking group continued to suffer from lower activity in China last year. Overall sales fell by 6% year-on-year to CHF6.3 billion, leaving a net profit of just CHF25 million (-89%).

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Adapted from German by AI/sb