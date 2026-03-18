Vmware Explore Empowers IT Practitioners To Drive Modern Private Cloud Initiatives 2026 Event Series Unveiled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VMware Explore 2026 Returns to Las Vegas in August and Travels to Select Cities Across the Globe for Explore on Tour in Fall 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced event dates, locations, and program highlights for VMware Explore 2026-the established private cloud event for IT professionals-and Explore on Tour. VMware Explore 2026 will return to Las Vegas on August 31 – September 3, 2026, at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. Explore on Tour will hit the road with events in Mumbai, Singapore, Frankfurt, Tokyo, London, and Washington, D.C.

VMware Explore 2026 in Las Vegas will feature hundreds of technical sessions, expert roundtables, and quick talks built to help accelerate attendees' expertise and knowledge in building and operating a modern private cloud to support any workload. Attendees will also have the opportunity to advance their skills and credentials through a robust offering of Hands-on Labs and certifications centered on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and related offerings. Broadcom leaders and VMware experts will take to the main stage on Monday, August 31, to showcase private cloud technology advancements with insights and testimonials from customers. Throughout the week, attendees will immerse themselves in practical, specialized content focused on private cloud infrastructure, security, application modernization, and innovation with targeted programming that offers valuable insights, education, and training.

“We are focused on bringing exceptional learning opportunities to IT professionals at VMware Explore 2026, including rich, technical, relevant content and comprehensive certification opportunities. It's all about helping our customers do more with VMware Cloud Foundation and related technology offerings,” said Joan Stone, vice president of corporate marketing, Broadcom.“Across Explore in Las Vegas and Explore on Tour, customers and partners will gain essential skills and knowledge to bring back to their organizations, while connecting with like-minded peers and technology experts who are solving real-world challenges.”

VMware Explore on Tour 2026

In 2026, Explore on Tour will return to select cities in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Europe to highlight the top content and insights from Explore in Las Vegas. The two-day events will offer technical training to educate and enable IT practitioners and reseller and professional services partners to further VCF adoption and deployment. The Singapore and Frankfurt events will offer additional days of partner training. Explore on Tour 2026 will take place in:



Mumbai, September 29 – 30

Singapore, October 1 – 2

Frankfurt, October 13 – 14

Tokyo, October 20 – 21 London, November 18 – 19



New to the lineup in 2026 is Explore on Tour in Washington, D.C. Tailored to the U.S. public sector as well as local and state government employees and contractors, Broadcom will host the event on December 8, 2026 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

Additional Explore on Tour details are available here:

Register for VMware Explore 2026 in Las Vegas

Registration for VMware Explore 2026 in Las Vegas will open on April 28, 2026. For more details on event registration and pass types, please visit:

Additional Resources



For more details on Explore and Explore on Tour, read the VMware Explore blog post Follow VMware Explore social channels on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook



About VMware Explore

VMware Explore is the established cloud event for IT professionals to advance their skills and credentials. VMware Explore 2026 will connect attendees with technology experts and solution architects who are solving real-world challenges. Focused technical sessions, Hands-on Labs, and certification opportunities will enable attendees to apply their learnings and deliver greater value back to their organizations. Attendees will leave with the training, tools, and strategies to build and operate a modern private cloud that is AI-native-running any workload while keeping data local and secure.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Heather Haley

Broadcom Global Communications

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1-925-856-8042