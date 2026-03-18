MENAFN - GetNews) Viltrox Vintage Z2 TTL: Radical On-Camera Flash Redefines Portable Lighting







Shenzhen, China - March 18, 2026 - Viltrox, the leading innovator in high-performance photographic equipment, has launched the Vintage Z2 TTL, an ultra-compact on-camera flash designed to bridge the gap between minimalist portable aesthetics and professional lighting performance. With the slogan, 'Barely There. Boldly Lit', the Viltrox Vintage Z2 TTL is engineered for photographers who demand high-quality illumination without the inconvenient bulk and weight of traditional flash units.

Radical portability: Unbelievably compact

The Vintage Z2 TTL challenges the conventions of external camera lighting by being significantly smaller than traditional flashes. Weighing merely 52g, it is pocket-sized, minimizing load on the camera body and hot shoe.

This lightweight flash can remain in position without user fatigue, making it an ideal companion for minimal mirrorless setups and fast-paced creativity. The flash folds down, while still attached, for streamlined mobility and storage. Whether folded or extended, the Z2 maintains smooth visual continuity with the camera, appearing as a natural extension of the camera body.

Intuitive TTL performance or manual precision

Despite its diminutive size and weight, the Vintage Z2 is a functional powerhouse. Instant response TTL Mode uses real-time metering to automatically adjust flash output for naturally balanced exposures. For creators needing more deliberate control, Manual mode provides five levels of precise power adjustment from 1/1 to 1/16, enabling consistent results in controlled environments.

A dedicated one-touch switch switches between these modes, allowing photographers to transition from the speed of automation to the precision of manual control instantly. A clear button layout and intuitive mode indicator lights ensure confident operation, even in low-light conditions.

Professional capability in a compact frame

The Vintage Z2 TTL keeps pace with fast-moving assignments, delivering up to 700 full-power flashes on a single charge of its 420mAh battery. Two second recycle time ensures the flash is ready for rapid consecutive shots. Elevated light placement creates natural, dimensional lighting – avoiding the flat imaging of low-mounted flashes.

Technical specifications are impressive, with a color temperature of 6500±200K and a guide number of GN: 6. Flash duration ranges from 1/16500s to 1/50000s, fast enough to freeze motion effectively.

Seamless compatibility and power management

Dedicated hot shoe versions of the Vintage Z2 for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Canon systems, ensure optimized TTL flash performance across all major platforms. For other cameras with a standard hot shoe, the Z2 remains fully functional in Manual mode. The integrated rechargeable battery is charged via USB Type-C, reaching full charge in about 70 minutes. To preserve power, the Z2's intelligent Sleep Mode activates after 15 minutes of inactivity, requiring only a simple restart to resume operation.

Availability and design

The Viltrox Vintage Z2 TTL On-Camera Flash is available for two mounting systems. The Sony version measures 66.7×38.5×33.4 mm, while the Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm versions measure 64.6×38.5×33.4 mm.

The quick-mount hot shoe allows instant attachment and firm locking, making it the most efficient lighting tool for the modern, mobile photographer who will not compromise performance for portability.

Expanding Viltrox's flash lineup

By combining radical lightweight engineering with clean, contemporary design, the Vintage Z2 TTL strengthens Viltrox's growing flash portfolio. Following Viltrox's Vintage Z1 – celebrated for its retro-inspired aesthetics and compact everyday usability – and the Spark Z3, with its old cyberpunk-inspired design and integrated TTL functionality, the Z2 represents the next step in this evolution. It pushes portability and minimalist aesthetics even further, while retaining intelligent TTL performance.

More details and how to buy

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MSRP: $35.99 / €36.99 / £31.99













About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally-recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, EVO, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions.

Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.

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