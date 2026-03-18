Pipe Insulation Market To Reach USD 15.75 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Thermal Solutions Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Pipe Insulation Market is growing steadily as industries adopt advanced insulation for energy savings and heat loss reduction, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 4.83 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pipe Insulation Market

The growth of the market is driven by rising energy costs, tightening building energy codes, and increasing pressure on industrial operators to reduce heat losses across process piping networks.









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The U.S. Pipe Insulation Market size was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. represents the largest national market for pipe insulation products, primarily driven by the scale of its commercial construction sector, the geographic extent of oil and gas midstream pipeline infrastructure.

Tightening Building Energy Codes and Industrial Decarbonization Mandates Drive Market Growth Globally

The implementation of ASHRAE 90.1-2022 compliance thresholds, the Inflation Reduction Act's energy efficiency provisions, and national net-zero emission targets that compel commercial building owners and industrial plant operators to invest in documented insulation performance upgrades are the main factors driving the growth of the pipe insulation market share. The market's foundation, the adoption of pre-formed and foam-based pipe insulation solutions, and the expansion of the global market share are all being driven by these demands for heat loss reduction across mechanical piping systems.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, the pre-formed insulation segment comprised the highest revenue share (38.47%) owing to its dimensional consistency for standard pipe diameters and faster field installation than cut-to-fit alternatives globally. On the other hand, spray foam insulation segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of nearly 6.12% over the 2026–2035 period, due to the high complexity of industrial pipeline configurations where pre-formed segments cannot offer seamless surface coverage globally.

By Material

By 2025, the polyurethane & polyisocyanurate foam segment contributed the largest revenue share of 34.82% due to its low thermal conductivity values, high compressive strength, and broad applicability across district heating networks. The elastomeric foam segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.38% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing specification demand for closed-cell rubber insulation in chilled water systems, refrigeration piping, and food processing facilities.

By Application

The industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the pipe insulation market with about 47.63%, owing to the direct relationship between uninsulated process piping and measurable energy losses in oil & gas refineries, chemical processing plants, and power generation facilities globally. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 6.74% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as municipal energy authorities, real estate developers, and smart city planners globally.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the pipe insulation market with a CAGR of 6.48%, as the volume of industrial construction, the pace of oil & gas infrastructure development, and the introduction of mandatory building energy efficiency codes in China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian markets are all growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39.74% in 2025 of the pipe insulation market due to a mature commercial construction sector, comprehensive enforcement of ASHRAE mechanical insulation requirements, and high industrial facility density generating consistent maintenance-driven demand for pipe insulation replacement products.

Key Players:



Owens Corning

Armacell International S.A.

Rockwool International A/S

Knauf Insulation

Saint-Gobain (Isover)

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

Kingspan Group plc

K-FLEX (L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.)

Cabot Corporation

Thermal Pipe Shields (TPS)

NMC S.A.

Aeroflex Industries

Thermaflex International

Rath Group

Wincell International

Kaimann GmbH

Steinbacher Insulation

Paroc Group

Megasorber Pty Ltd Climatube (Logstor)

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, it extended its SOFTR® fiberglass pipe insulation product line with additional pipe diameter coverage and improved thermal resistance ratings targeting ASHRAE 90.1-2022 compliance, expanding product availability for commercial HVAC and plumbing piping specifications across its distributor network.

In November 2024, Launched ArmaFlex® Ultima with a 30% reduction in thermal conductivity (relative to ArmaFlex®) and superior resistant to moisture vapor, aimed at chilled water and district cooling piping applications within high-humidity tropical key markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Demand & Installation Volume Metrics – helps you understand procurement trends across end-use sectors, insulation thickness compliance by building type, product type utilization, and contractor satisfaction benchmarking.

Regulatory Compliance & Standards Metrics – helps you evaluate adherence to key standards such as ASHRAE 90.1 and ISO 12241, along with regional building energy code compliance and environmental certification adoption.

Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you assess installation timelines, cost variations by insulation type, heat loss reduction efficiency, and overall energy savings ROI across applications.

Energy Efficiency & Building Performance Metrics – helps you analyze the impact of insulation on building energy ratings, industrial energy audit outcomes, and integration with building automation and energy management systems.

Sustainability & Environmental Impact Metrics – helps you track embodied carbon benchmarks, recyclability rates, adoption of bio-based materials, and use of low-GWP blowing agents in insulation products. Green Building Compliance & Future Trends – helps you uncover alignment with emerging green building certification programs and net-zero construction standards driving long-term market demand.

Read Other Related Reports:

Advanced Insulation Materials Market

Industrial Foam Market

Cryogenic Insulation Market

Polyimide Film Market

Pre-Insulated Pipes Market

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