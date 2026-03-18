403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Offers Mediation in Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions
(MENAFN) Russia has signaled its willingness to act as a mediator in the growing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided both countries formally request Moscow’s involvement.
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, explained that Moscow is “naturally” concerned about the recent escalation along the shared border. “We would like to see a swift end to mutual attacks and a transition to detente in relations,” he said, acknowledging that while the chances of a full-scale war are “hypothetically significant,” they remain unlikely.
Kabulov emphasized that Russia is pursuing a diplomatic solution aimed at halting the fighting and moving toward negotiations. “Russia would be willing to consider this option if both sides simultaneously approach it for mediation. This hasn't happened yet, so we don't intend to force ourselves on them,” he added.
The relationship between the two neighboring countries has deteriorated over recent weeks as clashes along the border have intensified, resulting in casualties and property damage. Since late February, cross-border fighting has claimed at least 107 lives, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.
In Afghanistan, reports indicate that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have died in the conflict, not counting additional casualties from a recent strike on Monday. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries between Feb. 26 and March 16—excluding the recent incident at a Kabul addiction treatment hospital—highlighting the ongoing toll of the hostilities.
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, explained that Moscow is “naturally” concerned about the recent escalation along the shared border. “We would like to see a swift end to mutual attacks and a transition to detente in relations,” he said, acknowledging that while the chances of a full-scale war are “hypothetically significant,” they remain unlikely.
Kabulov emphasized that Russia is pursuing a diplomatic solution aimed at halting the fighting and moving toward negotiations. “Russia would be willing to consider this option if both sides simultaneously approach it for mediation. This hasn't happened yet, so we don't intend to force ourselves on them,” he added.
The relationship between the two neighboring countries has deteriorated over recent weeks as clashes along the border have intensified, resulting in casualties and property damage. Since late February, cross-border fighting has claimed at least 107 lives, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.
In Afghanistan, reports indicate that 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have died in the conflict, not counting additional casualties from a recent strike on Monday. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented 76 civilian deaths and 213 injuries between Feb. 26 and March 16—excluding the recent incident at a Kabul addiction treatment hospital—highlighting the ongoing toll of the hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment