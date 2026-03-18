Nora Fatehi On 'Sarke Chunar': Actress Says She Was Unaware Of Hindi Lyrics

Nora Fatehi claimed that she was ignorant of Sarke Chunar, the Hindi version of the contentious Sarse Ninna song from the Kannada film, KD - The Devil.

On Wednesday, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi addressed the criticism around her song Sarke Chunar from the forthcoming film KD - The Devil. She stated that she does not speak Kannada, the language in which the original song, Sarse Ninna, was written, and that she was ignorant of the Hindi version, Sarke Chunar.

The song has lately come under fire for its filthy lyrics and dancing, with the Hindi version receiving harsh criticism online. The situation became so serious that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry informed Parliament that the tune had been banned. The Hindi version was pulled from YouTube due to criticism.

Nora responded with a video statement on Wednesday, stating that she does not endorse it. In the caption, she stated that she disagreed with the contested version of the song.

“I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash, because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down,” she wrote, while also urging fans to stop circulating the track online.

“I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you're just giving it a platform unnecessarily,” she added.

During the debate, the star also addressed personal insults made against her. "On a side note, I notice some of you are attempting to exploit this as a chance to attack my character. "It's unfortunate," she explained.

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She clarified her viewpoint, saying, "I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I agreed to it, it was part of a larger picture. It was with a great icon, Sanjay Dutt-who would refuse to work with him? "I thought it was a remake of an iconic song."

She made it clear that she was unaware of the Hindi rendition that received criticism.

Backlash and Industry Reactions: The dispute arose when the song was released in other languages, including Hindi as "Sarke Chunar". While the Kannada version did not receive the same level of attention, the Hindi version was criticised for its provocative lyrics and imagery.

Several celebrities and institutions, including Armaan Malik, the All India Cine Workers Association, and the National Human Rights Commission, have denounced the song. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam also indicated that he had warned about probable censorship difficulties.

Prem directs KD - The Devil, which will be released in theatres on April 30. Despite the ongoing debate, the project remains on track.