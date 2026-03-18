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Boyd Group Services Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:13 AM EST - Boyd Group Services Inc.: Today announced the results for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Sales increased by 2.4% over the same period in 2024 to $3.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $376.3 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $334.8 million in 2024. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $222.09.
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