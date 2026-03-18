Ugadi 2026: Follow These Simple Traditions For A Lucky Year Ahead

Elders always say that the way you start your Ugadi day sets the tone for the whole year. People believe that following a few simple traditions can bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Let's check out some of these important rituals.

People believe in starting Ugadi by waking up early to clean the house thoroughly. They decorate the entrance with colourful rangolis and hang 'torans' made of mango leaves, which are considered auspicious. This ritual is said to fill the home with peace and positive energy.

Taking an oil bath, known as 'Abhyanga Snanam', is a key Ugadi tradition. Since the festival falls in summer, this practice helps cool the body. Massaging with oil before bathing is believed to remove impurities and soften the skin.

Eating the Ugadi Pachadi is the most significant part of the festival. This special chutney combines six different tastes, called 'Shadruchulu'. Each taste symbolises a different emotion, reminding us that life is a mix of joy, sorrow, and everything in between.

Listening to the 'Panchanga Sravanam' is another important Ugadi custom. On this day, pandits read out the new year's almanac. They explain the planetary positions for the year and predict how these will affect people's lives.

A big part of the celebration involves preparing special festive food. Traditional delicacies like payasam, bobbatlu, and pulihora are first offered to the deities before the family enjoys the feast.

Many people consider Ugadi to be a very auspicious day for new ventures. Elders advise starting a new business or setting new life goals on this day for success. Kicking off the year with joy and these traditions is believed to ensure the entire year goes smoothly and brings positivity.