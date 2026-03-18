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Trump Requests Postponement of Trip to China
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said that he has requested a roughly one-month delay for his planned trip to China as his administration manages the ongoing military operations against Iran.
“I don't know. We're working on that right now. We're speaking to China. I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel,” Trump told reporters. “And so we've requested that we delay it a month or so, and I'm looking forward to being with them.”
He emphasized the strong U.S.-China relationship, stating that the situation is straightforward: “There’s no tricks to it either. It’s very simple. We’ve got a war going on. I think it’s important that I be here.”
According to reports, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing and Washington are in communication regarding the planned summit.
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,200 casualties, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military assets.
Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, disrupting global oil flows and contributing to higher prices. This critical shipping lane typically handles around 20 million barrels of oil daily, roughly 20% of the world’s supply.
“I don't know. We're working on that right now. We're speaking to China. I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel,” Trump told reporters. “And so we've requested that we delay it a month or so, and I'm looking forward to being with them.”
He emphasized the strong U.S.-China relationship, stating that the situation is straightforward: “There’s no tricks to it either. It’s very simple. We’ve got a war going on. I think it’s important that I be here.”
According to reports, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing and Washington are in communication regarding the planned summit.
Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,200 casualties, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. military assets.
Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz since early March, disrupting global oil flows and contributing to higher prices. This critical shipping lane typically handles around 20 million barrels of oil daily, roughly 20% of the world’s supply.
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