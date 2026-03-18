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Argentina Officially Leaves World Health Organization
(MENAFN) Argentina has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno announced on Tuesday.
He noted in a social media post that the country sent a formal notification to the United Nations Secretary-General on March 17, 2025. Under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the withdrawal becomes effective one year after this notification.
“Our country will continue to promote international cooperation in health through bilateral agreements and regional forums, fully safeguarding its sovereignty and its capacity to make decisions regarding health policies,” Quirno stated.
The government had initially announced its intent to leave the global health body in February of last year. At the time, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni explained that President Javier Milei had directed the foreign minister to end Argentina’s participation in the UN specialized agency.
The spokesperson added that the move “gives the country greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to the context and interests that Argentina requires, as well as greater availability of resources, and reaffirms our path towards a country with sovereignty also in matters of health.”
He noted in a social media post that the country sent a formal notification to the United Nations Secretary-General on March 17, 2025. Under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the withdrawal becomes effective one year after this notification.
“Our country will continue to promote international cooperation in health through bilateral agreements and regional forums, fully safeguarding its sovereignty and its capacity to make decisions regarding health policies,” Quirno stated.
The government had initially announced its intent to leave the global health body in February of last year. At the time, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni explained that President Javier Milei had directed the foreign minister to end Argentina’s participation in the UN specialized agency.
The spokesperson added that the move “gives the country greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to the context and interests that Argentina requires, as well as greater availability of resources, and reaffirms our path towards a country with sovereignty also in matters of health.”
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