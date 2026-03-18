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US Envoy Rejects Claims of Pressuring Syria into Lebanon Deployment
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack denied reports on Tuesday suggesting that Washington encouraged Syria to send forces into Lebanon, calling the claims “false and inaccurate,” according to reports.
Barrack used the social media platform X to reject a report that claimed “the United States has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being drawn into the Middle East conflict and heightening sectarian tensions."
Reports indicated that discussions about a potential Syrian cross-border operation were first held between US and Syrian officials last year and resurfaced around the start of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Sources cited anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the issue suggested that the Syrian government had been cautiously considering the plan but remained hesitant to act. The reports also referenced a senior Syrian official who stated that Damascus and its Arab allies had agreed that Syria should stay out of the conflict and limit its role to defensive measures.
Reports note that more than 900 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, with 912 fatalities and 2,221 injuries recorded as of March 17, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that its 36th Division had joined efforts to expand a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, following the start of a new operation the previous day, which reportedly advanced 7–9 kilometers into Lebanese territory, as stated by reports.
Barrack used the social media platform X to reject a report that claimed “the United States has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being drawn into the Middle East conflict and heightening sectarian tensions."
Reports indicated that discussions about a potential Syrian cross-border operation were first held between US and Syrian officials last year and resurfaced around the start of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Sources cited anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the issue suggested that the Syrian government had been cautiously considering the plan but remained hesitant to act. The reports also referenced a senior Syrian official who stated that Damascus and its Arab allies had agreed that Syria should stay out of the conflict and limit its role to defensive measures.
Reports note that more than 900 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, with 912 fatalities and 2,221 injuries recorded as of March 17, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that its 36th Division had joined efforts to expand a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, following the start of a new operation the previous day, which reportedly advanced 7–9 kilometers into Lebanese territory, as stated by reports.
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