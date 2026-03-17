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CCI Hosts 11Th National Conference On Competition Law, Focuses On AI And Market Reforms
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 17 (KNN) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) organised the 11th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi, bringing together experts, policymakers and researchers to deliberate on evolving market dynamics and regulatory frameworks.
Rajiv Gauba, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address, emphasising that competition is a key driver of economic progress but requires robust policy oversight to prevent market concentration, collusion and exclusion.
He said that well-designed competition laws are essential for ensuring fair markets, fostering innovation, supporting small businesses and integrating with global value chains, especially in emerging economies like India.
Referring to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Gauba outlined key pillars for competitive markets: ease of entry and exit, transparency, non-discriminatory infrastructure access and strong dispute resolution.
He also highlighted the need to regulate digital markets, noting 'winner-takes-most' risks, and commended CCI's Digital Markets Division while calling for updated frameworks to address AI-related challenges such as data portability and interoperability.
CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, in her special address, said economic principles lie at the core of the Competition Act, 2002, guiding the Commission's decisions to ensure fair competition based on merit rather than anti-competitive practices.
She said the Commission has operationalised the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 and introduced revised cost of production regulations in 2025 to improve transparency in assessing predatory pricing.
Kaur highlighted the first settlement case in the Android Smart TV ecosystem as a step toward quicker market corrections and reduced litigation.
Over the past year, CCI has addressed issues such as cartelisation and bid rigging across sectors including defence procurement, liquor and waste management, while maintaining a merger disposal rate of over 99 percent.
She also noted CCI's AI market study (October 2025), which identified opportunities like efficiency gains and MSME inclusion, alongside risks of anti-competitive practices.
The Commission has issued guidance to help organisations self-assess and mitigate such risks during AI development and deployment.
(KNN Bureau)
Rajiv Gauba, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address, emphasising that competition is a key driver of economic progress but requires robust policy oversight to prevent market concentration, collusion and exclusion.
He said that well-designed competition laws are essential for ensuring fair markets, fostering innovation, supporting small businesses and integrating with global value chains, especially in emerging economies like India.
Referring to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Gauba outlined key pillars for competitive markets: ease of entry and exit, transparency, non-discriminatory infrastructure access and strong dispute resolution.
He also highlighted the need to regulate digital markets, noting 'winner-takes-most' risks, and commended CCI's Digital Markets Division while calling for updated frameworks to address AI-related challenges such as data portability and interoperability.
CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, in her special address, said economic principles lie at the core of the Competition Act, 2002, guiding the Commission's decisions to ensure fair competition based on merit rather than anti-competitive practices.
She said the Commission has operationalised the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 and introduced revised cost of production regulations in 2025 to improve transparency in assessing predatory pricing.
Kaur highlighted the first settlement case in the Android Smart TV ecosystem as a step toward quicker market corrections and reduced litigation.
Over the past year, CCI has addressed issues such as cartelisation and bid rigging across sectors including defence procurement, liquor and waste management, while maintaining a merger disposal rate of over 99 percent.
She also noted CCI's AI market study (October 2025), which identified opportunities like efficiency gains and MSME inclusion, alongside risks of anti-competitive practices.
The Commission has issued guidance to help organisations self-assess and mitigate such risks during AI development and deployment.
(KNN Bureau)
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