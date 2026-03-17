Saphnelo Surpasses Benlysta In CLE As Physicians Expand Use Of Biologics Ahead Of Key 2027 Catalysts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spherix Global Insights finds rising biologic adoption across specialties, with most physicians signaling intent to adopt CLE-specific pipeline therapies earlier in treatment.

Exton, PA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As treatment strategies evolve in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE), physicians are increasingly turning to advanced systemic therapies while evaluating emerging targeted options that may reshape future treatment algorithms. These insights come from the 2026 update of Spherix Global Insights' Market DynamixTM: CLE.

New findings based on surveys of 53 U.S. rheumatologists and 51 dermatologists conducted in early 2026 indicate that adoption of AstraZeneca's Saphnelo (anifrolumab) has expanded rapidly among physicians managing patients with CLE. According to Spherix data, Saphnelo's share of biologic prescribing has risen sharply since 2023 and now surpasses that of GSK's Benlysta (belimumab) among both dermatologists and rheumatologists treating CLE.

The findings come as AstraZeneca approaches a catalyst-rich period for Saphnelo, with multiple pivotal trials expected to report results in 2027 across several autoimmune indications, including CLE, lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathies.

The research highlights three key trends shaping the evolving CLE treatment landscape:



Growing adoption of biologic therapies, led by increasing physician experience with Saphnelo

Distinct treatment roles between dermatologists and rheumatologists, influencing when advanced systemic therapies are introduced Strong physician interest in emerging CLE-specific targeted therapies that may shift treatment earlier in the disease course

The findings also highlight the close relationship between CLE and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Physicians widely recognize CLE as a potential precursor to systemic disease, though perceptions of progression risk vary between specialties. On average, rheumatologists estimate that approximately 32% of patients with CLE may eventually develop SLE, while dermatologists estimate progression at roughly half that rate, reflecting differing perspectives on disease trajectory and long-term management risk.

These differing perspectives extend into clinical management. Dermatologists typically oversee care when disease remains limited to the skin, while rheumatologists are more likely to become involved as systemic symptoms emerge or when treatment escalation is required. In practice, dermatologists tend to lead treatment decisions involving topical therapies and early systemic agents such as antimalarials, while rheumatologists are more frequently responsible for prescribing biologics and other advanced systemic therapies.

Physicians report that the decision to co-manage CLE patients often depends on disease severity and treatment considerations.

“It just depends on what the severity of their disease is... if we're thinking they may need a bigger gun than that, then usually it will go to the rheumatologist,” said one dermatologist participating in the research.

Despite this collaborative approach, specialists acknowledge that coordination between dermatology and rheumatology could improve. In fact, 71% of rheumatologists and 48% of dermatologists say co-management of CLE patients could be strengthened, underscoring the complexity of treating a disease that often sits at the intersection of dermatology and systemic autoimmune care.

While treatment historically relied heavily on topical therapies, antimalarials, and conventional immunosuppressants, the 2026 data reveal an expanding role for advanced systemic agents in patients with persistent disease activity.

Much of this growth is driven by increasing physician experience with Saphnelo, which was originally approved for systemic lupus erythematosus but is now frequently used to help manage patients with significant cutaneous disease involvement. Rheumatologists continue to drive much of this adoption, while dermatologists remain somewhat more cautious in their use of biologics, contributing to ongoing differences in prescribing patterns between the two specialties.

The growing reliance on therapies originally developed for SLE underscores the limited availability of treatments specifically approved for CLE, driving strong physician interest in pipeline agents designed to more directly target cutaneous disease. Accordingly, the vast majority of physicians surveyed indicate they would likely prescribe a therapy approved specifically for CLE, though there is less agreement on the preference for such options, with approximately half of rheumatologists favoring broader SLE therapies over CLE-specific agents compared to less than one-third of dermatologists.

Physicians report increasing confidence that the next generation of targeted therapies could expand treatment options for patients with persistent disease activity, frequent flares, or risk of progression to systemic disease. This outlook is driven in part by a pipeline of investigational agents targeting key immune pathways, including Biogen's litifilimab (BIIB059), which targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and EMD Serono's enpatoran (M5049), a dual TLR7/8 inhibitor designed to reduce immune activation associated with lupus inflammation.

Physicians estimate that roughly one-third of patients with subacute or chronic CLE could be appropriate candidates for litifilimab should it reach the market, highlighting the significant potential patient population for next-generation targeted therapies.

Saphnelo remains the agent most frequently identified by specialists as adding value to the CLE treatment armamentarium, reflecting growing clinical experience with the therapy and increasing confidence in its ability to address cutaneous manifestations of lupus.

As these therapies advance through clinical development, physicians anticipate the evolving treatment landscape will continue to reshape care for patients with CLE, underscoring the complementary roles of dermatologists and rheumatologists in managing a disease that frequently spans both specialties.

About Market DynamixTM

Market DynamixTM is Spherix Global Insights' independent service analyzing specialty markets expected to undergo paradigm shifts within three to five years. The PNH 2026 report includes quantitative and qualitative insights into current treatment paradigms, unmet need, market potential, prescribing intent, and the anticipated impact of pipeline agents.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including market access, dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, hematology, and oncology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

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CONTACT: Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...