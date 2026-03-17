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Change To Liven AS's 2026 Financial Calendar


2026-03-17 10:16:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liven AS will publish its unaudited interim report for the first quarter of 2026 on April 21, 2026 (previously listed in the financial calendar as April 30, 2026).


Joonas Joost
Liven AS, CFO
E-mail:...


MENAFN17032026004107003653ID1110873016



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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