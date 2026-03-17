Illegal Liquor Menace Raised In Karnataka Assembly Demand For Strict Law

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Mar 17 (IANS) The issue of illegal sale of liquor, particularly in the border areas of Raichur district, was raised in the Karnataka Assembly during the Question and Answer session on Tuesday, with several state MLAs urging the Congress-led state government to take strict action and introduce stronger legislation to curb the menace.

Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who represents the Raichur Rural Assembly constituency, said the illegal liquor trade is flourishing in the border areas of Karnataka and Telangana and involves thousands of people.

"I raised the issue of illegal liquor sale in Raichur. The state government itself has admitted that it is aware that some people are involved in this business. My Assembly constituency lies on the Karnataka–Telangana border and thousands of people are engaged in the trade," Daddal added.

He alleged that liquor mixture is brought from Telangana and country liquor is prepared in Karnataka.

Despite the authorities being aware of the activity, no stringent punishment or externment of the accused has been carried out, Congress legislator Daddal said.

According to official data, 13,550 litres of liquor have been seized so far, 183 cases have been registered and another 102 cases have been filed.

However, Daddal said the illegal liquor trade continues to flourish.

"The state government says it knows the persons involved in the business. They should immediately be externed from Raichur district and given harsh punishment. Youths are dying in accidents and murder cases are being reported. If the State Excise Minister fails to bring new legislation to address this issue, there will be anarchy," he warned.

He also expressed concern that many young people are becoming victims of alcohol and drug addiction due to the easy availability of illicit liquor.

JD-S MLA Karemma Nayak said the illegal sale of liquor is prevalent across the state and has become a serious problem in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district.

"Youths are becoming victims of this menace and strict action is needed to prevent it," she urged.

Another JD-S MLA, Sharanagouda Kandakur, alleged that in some border areas even officials posted with the Excise Department are allegedly facilitating the supply of liquor to rural areas.

"We have a large migrant population in these areas and farmers are also getting affected. I sincerely request the Excise Minister to stop this," he said.

Former Karnataka Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra said the discussion would be meaningless unless a new law is introduced to punish those involved in illegal liquor trade.

"Women are calling us even at midnight complaining that their husbands are being led astray due to the easy availability of liquor. It is openly sold in houses everywhere in rural areas and the police are not taking action," he alleged.

Responding to the concerns, State Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura said illegal liquor sales are mainly carried out through two methods.

"Some purchase liquor legally from CL-6 outlets and Mysuru Sales International Limited, the state government-owned (MSIL) stores and sell it illegally outside, while others procure liquor from military canteens and sell it in the open market."

"In Raichur district alone, 183 cases have been registered in the last three years and 13,557 litres of country liquor have been seized," he added.

The Minister said another major concern is the use of CH-4 powder to manufacture spurious liquor.

"The CH-4 powder used to prepare liquor is extremely dangerous and not fit for human consumption. Just one kilogram of this powder can be used to prepare a full drum of country liquor. It comes in small packets and is being brought from neighbouring states where it is authorised," he added.

He said that one person has already been externed and the department has recommended externment of nine others involved in the illegal trade.

Thimmapura said the state government is considering recommending to the Centre that CH-4 powder be classified as a drug under the NDPS Act, as it is currently not covered under the law.

"If it is not included under the NDPS Act, the state government will bring new legislation to deal with it and take strict action," he added.

Intervening again, MLA Daddal demanded that CH-4 powder be treated as a drug and a special task force be formed to tackle the issue.

"Local officers are unable to control the menace. Even small ration shops are selling liquor and authorities say they have targets to meet. Why is the state government not opening MSIL shops in border areas?" he asked.

He also claimed that deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have increased in border villages and that the number of widows in these areas is rising.

Responding to the spurious liquor deaths, Minister Thimmapura said that for nearly 60 to 65 years no major amendment has been made to strengthen laws governing illegal liquor trade.

"The existing punishment is not harsh. We are working to bring a stricter law and also plan to form a new team to tackle the menace effectively," he added.