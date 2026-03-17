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Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi Launches Navi Mumbai's First Catalys Precision Laser Robotic Cataract Surgery Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17 March 2026: Advanced Eye Hospital & Institute, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, has become the first centre in Navi Mumbai to introduce the Catalys Precision Laser System, a next-generation bladeless robotic cataract surgery platform. The new Robotic Cataract Surgery Suite at Sanpada, Vashi, was inaugurated by Smt. Sujata Suraj Patil, Hon'ble Mayor of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
Shri Dashrath Bhagat, Deputy Mayor – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, graced the event as Guest of Honour. Dr Vandana Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, and Head – Clinical Services, Vashi, addressed the gathering and briefed attendees about the capabilities and benefits of the new robotic cataract surgery suite.
The state-of-the-art laser platform enables surgeons to perform key steps of cataract surgery using image-guided, computer-controlled laser precision, replacing several manual steps traditionally carried out with surgical blades. By integrating high-resolution 3D imaging with robotic laser accuracy, the system allows surgeons to map the eye in real time and perform procedures with exceptional precision, resulting in highly predictable outcomes, enhanced surgical safety, and faster visual recovery for patients.
Located in Sector 17, Sanpada, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, established in 2013, is one of the premier eye care centres in Navi Mumbai. Spread across 7,600 sq. ft., the centre offers comprehensive ophthalmic services including cataract, refractive, cornea, retina and paediatric ophthalmology. The newly launched Robotic Cataract Surgery Suite marks the latest addition to its advanced portfolio, complementing existing state-of-the-art procedures such as SMILE and Femto LASIK.
Speaking at the launch event, Smt. Sujata Suraj Patil, Mayor – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said,“Kudos to Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital for bringing the Catalys femtosecond laser platform to Navi Mumbai and for continuously investing in advanced medical technology for the benefit of our citizens. The availability of such advanced surgical systems will greatly enhance the quality of eye care in the region. Most importantly, residents of Navi Mumbai can now benefit from modern, technology-driven treatment closer to home without the need to travel to other cities.”
Addressing the media, Dr Vandana Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, and Head – Clinical Services, Vashi, said,“We are happy to bring this significant advancement in cataract surgery to the people of Navi Mumbai. With its integrated imaging and femtosecond laser precision, the technology enables us to perform key steps of the procedure with greater accuracy and consistency, which translates into safer surgery, better visual outcomes, and faster recovery for our patients.”
She further added,“At Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, we have always been at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes. When such advanced platforms are combined with the expertise of highly trained surgeons and our long legacy of ophthalmic innovation, it enables us to deliver safer procedures and more predictable clinical outcomes.”
As part of the launch, the hospital is offering, for a limited period, 50% off on cataract investigations and special discounts on robotic cataract surgeries at its Sanpada, Vashi centre. Patients can contact 88501 61736 to register for the offer.
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:
Beyond its scale, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is globally recognised for its pioneering contributions to ophthalmic innovation. Many landmark surgical techniques were conceived, developed, and first performed by its clinicians and are now practiced by ophthalmic surgeons worldwide.
These include Glued Intraocular Lens (Glued IOL) surgery, an advanced sutureless technique used when natural capsular support is absent or compromised; Pre-Descemet's Endothelial Keratoplasty (PDEK), a significant advancement in corneal transplantation; Single-Pass Four-Throw (SFT) Pupilloplasty, a secure knotless technique to correct damaged pupils; Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) for improving visual quality in highly irregular corneas; and Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments (CAIRS) for the treatment of keratoconus and other corneal ectasias.
Shri Dashrath Bhagat, Deputy Mayor – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, graced the event as Guest of Honour. Dr Vandana Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, and Head – Clinical Services, Vashi, addressed the gathering and briefed attendees about the capabilities and benefits of the new robotic cataract surgery suite.
The state-of-the-art laser platform enables surgeons to perform key steps of cataract surgery using image-guided, computer-controlled laser precision, replacing several manual steps traditionally carried out with surgical blades. By integrating high-resolution 3D imaging with robotic laser accuracy, the system allows surgeons to map the eye in real time and perform procedures with exceptional precision, resulting in highly predictable outcomes, enhanced surgical safety, and faster visual recovery for patients.
Located in Sector 17, Sanpada, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, established in 2013, is one of the premier eye care centres in Navi Mumbai. Spread across 7,600 sq. ft., the centre offers comprehensive ophthalmic services including cataract, refractive, cornea, retina and paediatric ophthalmology. The newly launched Robotic Cataract Surgery Suite marks the latest addition to its advanced portfolio, complementing existing state-of-the-art procedures such as SMILE and Femto LASIK.
Speaking at the launch event, Smt. Sujata Suraj Patil, Mayor – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said,“Kudos to Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital for bringing the Catalys femtosecond laser platform to Navi Mumbai and for continuously investing in advanced medical technology for the benefit of our citizens. The availability of such advanced surgical systems will greatly enhance the quality of eye care in the region. Most importantly, residents of Navi Mumbai can now benefit from modern, technology-driven treatment closer to home without the need to travel to other cities.”
Addressing the media, Dr Vandana Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, and Head – Clinical Services, Vashi, said,“We are happy to bring this significant advancement in cataract surgery to the people of Navi Mumbai. With its integrated imaging and femtosecond laser precision, the technology enables us to perform key steps of the procedure with greater accuracy and consistency, which translates into safer surgery, better visual outcomes, and faster recovery for our patients.”
She further added,“At Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, we have always been at the forefront of adopting innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes. When such advanced platforms are combined with the expertise of highly trained surgeons and our long legacy of ophthalmic innovation, it enables us to deliver safer procedures and more predictable clinical outcomes.”
As part of the launch, the hospital is offering, for a limited period, 50% off on cataract investigations and special discounts on robotic cataract surgeries at its Sanpada, Vashi centre. Patients can contact 88501 61736 to register for the offer.
About Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital:
Beyond its scale, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is globally recognised for its pioneering contributions to ophthalmic innovation. Many landmark surgical techniques were conceived, developed, and first performed by its clinicians and are now practiced by ophthalmic surgeons worldwide.
These include Glued Intraocular Lens (Glued IOL) surgery, an advanced sutureless technique used when natural capsular support is absent or compromised; Pre-Descemet's Endothelial Keratoplasty (PDEK), a significant advancement in corneal transplantation; Single-Pass Four-Throw (SFT) Pupilloplasty, a secure knotless technique to correct damaged pupils; Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) for improving visual quality in highly irregular corneas; and Corneal Allogenic Intrastromal Ring Segments (CAIRS) for the treatment of keratoconus and other corneal ectasias.
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