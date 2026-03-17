Egbatt Launches 16Kwh High-Voltage Wall-Mounted Lifepo4 Battery For Home Solar Backup Power

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 15, 2026 7:36 am - New 51.2V 314Ah Pack Features Grade A Cells and Active Balancing BMS, Delivering 9,000 Cycles and Expandable Capacity Up to 241kWh

SHENZHEN, China – March 15, 2026 – EGBatt, a professional manufacturer of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery packs and energy storage solutions, today announced the global release of its latest residential energy storage system, the EGbatt EG-48314 16kWh 51.2V 314Ah LiFePO4 Home Solar Battery. This high-performance backup power solution is engineered to meet the growing demand for solar self-consumption, off-grid living, and reliable emergency power during grid outages.

As extreme weather events become more frequent and household electrical loads increase, homeowners are seeking greater energy independence and grid stability. EGBatt's new 16kWh battery directly addresses this market need, offering a safe, scalable, and dependable clean energy storage solution for modern residences.

High Capacity Meets Advanced Safety

The EG-48314 utilizes 100% brand new Grade A prismatic LiFePO4 cells, providing a nominal voltage of 51.2V and a high capacity of 314Ah, storing approximately 16.08kWh of usable energy. Lithium iron phosphate chemistry is renowned for its exceptional thermal stability and inherent safety, effectively preventing thermal runaway and ensuring safe operation within the home.

Powering the system is a sophisticated 200A Pace Battery Management System (BMS). This intelligent BMS features active cell balancing to optimize performance and provides comprehensive protection against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuits, and extreme temperatures. For enhanced physical safety, the battery pack is equipped with dual 125A circuit breakers (250A total) with shunt trip functionality and integrates an aerosol fire suppression module, delivering a critical last line of defense.

Smart Monitoring and Broad Compatibility

Designed with the user in mind, the EG-48314 features a large, intuitive 7-inch HD color touchscreen that displays real-time data including State of Charge (SoC), voltage, current, and temperature. For remote management, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity allow homeowners to monitor and control their energy system via a dedicated mobile app.

Integration with existing or new solar systems is seamless. The battery supports both CAN and RS485 communication protocols and is tested for compatibility with major hybrid inverter brands, including Growatt, Deye, Victron, Solis, GoodWe, and Voltronic. This ensures efficient, closed-loop communication for optimal system performance. For detailed specifications and wholesale inquiries, visit the official product page:

Flexible Installation and Scalability

Combining aesthetics with practicality, the EG-48314 supports both wall-mounted and floor-standing configurations, making it suitable for installation in garages, utility rooms, or storage cabins. Its key advantage lies in its scalability: users can connect up to 15 units in parallel, expanding the total energy storage capacity to an impressive 241 kWh. This allows the system to grow with a household's energy needs, from standard home backup to powering larger properties or light commercial applications.

“We see strong market interest in the 16kWh segment, which has quickly become a sweet spot for residential backup power,” said a spokesperson for EGBatt.“With the EG-48314, we are not just offering high capacity; we are providing a long-term investment. Its 9,000-cycle lifespan (at 0.5C charge/discharge, 80% DoD) and comprehensive 10-year warranty ensure our customers achieve the lowest total cost of ownership over the product's lifetime.”

The EG-48314 is now available for ordering by global wholesale partners and distributors. In line with EGBatt's commitment to quality, the battery uses only top-tier cells and offers OEM/ODM services, including custom branding and packaging.

For bulk pricing, distributor opportunities, or full technical specifications, please contact the EGBatt sales team.

About EGBatt

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, EGBatt is a specialized manufacturer of LiFePO4 battery packs. The company focuses on delivering safe and efficient power solutions for energy storage systems, electric forklifts, marine applications, golf carts, RVs, and UPS systems. Through strategic partnerships with top-tier cell manufacturers like EVE and REPT, EGBatt is dedicated to providing high-consistency and reliable energy products to partners worldwide