PESCO Suspends Officials, Registers Hundreds Of Cases In DI Khan Power Theft Crackdown

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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In Dera Ismail Khan, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has launched a major crackdown against electricity theft, corruption, and negligence of duty, suspending several officials and registering hundreds of cases against power thieves.

According to PESCO sources, those suspended include eight meter readers, two line superintendents, one acting meter reader supervisor, and one lineman.

They have been accused of mismanagement, corruption, facilitating electricity theft, and negligence in their duties.

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The action was taken on the instructions of PESCO headquarters in Peshawar, following a report submitted by SE PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud.

During the suspension period, all officials are required to report daily to the confidential section at PESCO headquarters in Peshawar.

Engineer Hizbullah Mehsud stated that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against those who cause losses to the national institution or support electricity theft.

He added that such elements also place an additional burden on honest consumers and contribute to unnecessary load-shedding.

So far, hundreds of FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves, while departmental action against the involved PESCO officials is also ongoing.

After Eid, special intelligence teams from PESCO headquarters will visit Dera Ismail Khan to take further legal action against those involved and their facilitators.

PESCO authorities have also appealed to the public to cooperate with the department in preventing electricity theft and to provide timely information so that national losses can be reduced and load-shedding minimized.