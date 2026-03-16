Airway Management Devices Market Size, Top Share, Demand Industry Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) What is the Size of Airway Management Devices Market? The airway management devices market size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2026 to USD 4.78 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. Key Market Insights North America dominated the airway management devices market with the largest share of 40.18% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the airway management devices market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.21%. Based on product, the supraglottic devices segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.67% in 2025. Based on application, the anesthesia segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the hospital segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. The US airway management devices market size was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.07 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 2.79 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 2.95 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 4.78 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.21% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Key Market Players Airiver Medical, Vivos Therapeutics, SoundHealth, IVOS Medical, Verathon

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

What are the Latest Trends in Airway Management Devices Market?

The increasing emphasis on safer and more precise intubation techniques is driving adoption of video laryngoscopy over traditional direct laryngoscopes. This shift enhances visualization of the airway, reduces procedural complications, and increases clinician confidence, leading to wider integration of video laryngoscopes in both emergency and elective airway management.

The rising number of trauma cases, surgical procedures, and critical care admissions increases demand for reliable airway management solutions. Healthcare providers are transitioning toward advanced devices such as supraglottic airways and flexible endoscopes, which support rapid and effective airway control in diverse clinical scenarios, ultimately strengthening demand across hospital settings.

Advances in sensor technology and connectivity are enabling airway devices that provide real-time feedback on placement, ventilation quality, and patient respiration. This trend supports more precise clinical decision-making and improves patient safety, encouraging adoption of intelligent airway solutions in operating rooms and intensive care units.

What are the Key Drivers in Airway Management Devices Market?

The expansion of emergency response infrastructure and disaster preparedness programs increases the need for airway devices that can be used in field conditions. Portable, lightweight, and rapid-deployment devices are preferred for paramedics, military, and disaster-response teams. This trend strengthens demand for versatile airway solutions outside traditional hospital settings and encourages manufacturers to innovate compact, robust devices for emergency use.

Hospitals and healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on minimizing procedural complications and cross-contamination risks during airway interventions. This drives adoption of single-use and high-precision airway devices that reduce infection rates and improve safety outcomes. As a result, demand grows for safer, disposable, and quality-certified airway management systems, stimulating production and market growth.

The growth of minimally invasive procedures in thoracic, cardiac, and ENT surgeries require precise airway control while reducing trauma to patients. Devices like specialized endotracheal tubes and video-assisted airway tools improve intubation accuracy and patient safety during these surgeries. This drives demand among surgical centers for advanced airway management technologies and stimulates innovation in device design and functionality.

What are the Restraining Factors in Airway Management Devices Market?

Proper use of complex airway management devices requires trained personnel for safe and effective application. In regions with limited clinical expertise, hesitation to adopt advanced devices reduces demand and slows market penetration.

Traditional airway management methods, such as manual bag-valve-mask ventilation or standard intubation, remain widely used due to low cost and familiarity. This reduces the immediate need for advanced devices in some hospitals and emergency care settings.

What are the Growth Opportunities for Players in Airway Management Devices Market?

Special patient groups such as children and the elderly create lucrative growth opportunities for airway devices tailored to smaller airways or reduced respiratory function. Ergonomically designed, adjustable devices enhance safety, comfort, and therapy adherence. This opens opportunities for manufacturers to expand product portfolios targeting pediatric and geriatric populations, supporting broader market adoption.

Hospitals increasingly combine airway management with anesthesia, ventilation, and ICU monitoring, opening avenues for integrated device solutions. Multifunctional airway devices streamline procedures and enhance clinical efficiency during surgeries and critical care. This trend opens opportunities for manufacturers to innovate advanced systems that meet complex clinical needs, boosting market potential.

Regional Analysis North America Airway Management Devices Market

North America held a dominating share of the market in 2025 with a 40.18% share. The market is growing due to the high demand for safe and effective airway solutions in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency care settings. The region has a high prevalence of critical care procedures, trauma cases, and respiratory disorders, which drives the adoption of advanced devices like video laryngoscopes and supraglottic airways. Major hospitals in the US are increasingly using Glide Scope video laryngoscopes for difficult airway management during surgeries, while emergency medical services in Canada are adopting portable supraglottic airway devices for pre-hospital interventions.

Asia Pacific Airway Management Devices Market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the region's strengthening local manufacturing capacity and supporting adoption through healthcare modernization initiatives. Countries such as China and India are scaling production of mechanical and video laryngoscopes, reducing import dependence and improving device availability for domestic and regional demand. Hospitals and rehabilitation centers are increasingly integrating airway devices with broader respiratory care programs, combining physiotherapy, oxygen therapy, and monitoring systems to improve patient outcomes. For example, medical centers in Singapore are implementing connected airway devices that record intubation data for quality assurance, while hospitals in India are adopting locally manufactured portable airway management systems for use in both surgical and emergency care.

Europe Airway Management Devices Market

The European market is growing as hospitals and healthcare systems increasingly focus on standardized airway care protocols and preventive respiratory management. Public health initiatives and national healthcare programs are encouraging the adoption of advanced airway devices to reduce complications during elective procedures and critical care, even in outpatient and rehabilitation settings. For example, hospitals in Germany are incorporating specialized supraglottic devices into post-surgical recovery programs, while facilities in France are investing in simulation-based airway management training for clinicians to improve procedural efficiency and patient safety.

Middle East & Africa Airway Management Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa airway management devices market is expanding as healthcare development initiatives in the two regions take different approaches. In the Middle East, investments focus on modernizing hospitals, establishing specialized respiratory and critical care centers, and improving surgical infrastructure, which drives adoption of advanced airway management devices in clinical settings. In Africa, growth is supported by programs aimed at expanding access to basic respiratory care, strengthening community healthcare facilities, and training healthcare providers in effective airway management techniques.

Latin America Airway Management Devices Market

The Latin American market is growing as healthcare systems invest in modernization of hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency care infrastructure. Upgraded operating rooms and intensive care units are increasingly equipped with advanced airway devices, improving procedural efficiency and patient safety. For example, hospitals in Brazil are expanding surgical suites with integrated airway management systems and simulation-based clinician training programs. Healthcare networks in Mexico are upgrading critical care units with modern laryngoscopes and supraglottic airway devices to enhance emergency and perioperative care.

Product Insights

Supraglottic devices dominated the airway management devices market, by product, with a share of 34.67% in 2025 due to their rapid airway establishment and minimal requirement for advanced intubation skills. These devices are widely used in operating rooms, emergency departments, and prehospital care. Their ease of insertion, reduced airway trauma risk, and growing adoption in anesthesia and resuscitation procedures are strengthening demand among healthcare professionals.

The laryngoscopes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, as healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced visualization technologies for airway intubation. The rising use of video laryngoscopes in difficult airway management improves intubation success rates and patient safety. Increasing surgical volumes and emphasis on improving clinical outcomes are driving hospitals to upgrade airway visualization equipment.

Application Insights

The anesthesia segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period, as airway management is essential during surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia. Rising global surgical volumes, including minimally invasive and elective procedures, are increasing the demand for reliable airway devices. Anesthesiologists rely on advanced airway tools to maintain ventilation and prevent complications during perioperative patient management.

The emergency medicine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period, as airway stabilization is a critical first step in trauma care, cardiac arrest, and acute respiratory emergencies. Increasing road accidents, respiratory distress cases, and emergency department admissions are driving demand for rapid airway intervention devices. Emergency responders require portable, efficient airway tools that enable quick patient stabilization in critical situations.

End User Insights

The hospital segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period. Hospitals remain the primary centers for surgeries, intensive care, and emergency treatment requiring airway management. Increasing patient admissions, expanding surgical departments, and investments in advanced airway technologies are strengthening device utilization. Hospital-based intensive care units and operating rooms require a continuous supply of airway devices for routine and critical procedures.

The home care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period due to the rising number of patients requiring long-term respiratory support and post-hospitalization airway assistance. Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growth in home healthcare services are encouraging the use of simplified airway management devices. Portable and user-friendly respiratory support equipment allows caregivers to manage airway needs outside hospital settings.

Competitive Landscape

The airway management devices market is moderately fragmented, with participation from large multinational medical device manufacturers, specialized respiratory care companies, and smaller innovative startups. Established players typically compete on the basis of extensive distribution networks, strong clinical validation, comprehensive product portfolios, and long-term relationships with hospitals and surgical centers. In contrast, emerging players focus on innovation, portable or home-use designs, integration with digital health systems, and patient-friendly interfaces to differentiate themselves. Competition also revolves around device reliability, ease of use, and compatibility with various clinical protocols.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Airway Management Devices Market Airiver Medical Vivos Therapeutics SoundHealth IVOS Medical Verathon Medtronic Teleflex Incorporated Ambu A/S Medline Industries, Inc. Armstrong Medical Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY SonarMed Mercury Medical Smiths Group plc.