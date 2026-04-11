Seers Support Nripendra Misra's Remarks On 1990S Ayodhya Events Slam Mulayam Singh For Police Firing On 'Karsevaks'

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, April 11 (IANS) After a row erupted over remarks by the Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra that decisions during critical events like the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition were largely driven by political leadership rather than bureaucratic officials, Hindu saints and religious figures in Ayodhya came out in his support. They accused the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Mulayam Singh Yadav of passing orders to open fire at the 'Karsevaks'.

Recalling the developments of that period, Misra had said that in 1992, despite reports indicating a collapse of law and order in Ayodhya, the then Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had issued clear instructions that police should not open fire on 'Karsevaks'.

He also referred to his tenure serving under different political administrations, including that of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, noting the contrast in approaches adopted by the two leaders during moments of crisis.

Calling Misra's statement "commendable", Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj of Saket Bhavan Temple, told IANS, "Administrative decisions are influenced by those in power, they are not taken independently."

"Nripendra Misra did not have the authority to take decision when gunshots were fired at the 'Karsevaks', neither were those fired with his decision. The gunshots were fired on the orders of the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Samajwadi Party founder has accepted this several times on various public platforms."

Mahant Sitaram Das also accused Mulayam Singh Yadav of being "against Ram Bhakts".

Mahant Sitaram Das added that irrespective of the government that comes to power, Misra will keep on working for the benefit of the country.

"His (Nripendra Misra's) emotions towards God reflect that he is and will forever remain a 'Ram Bhakt'," he said.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party and "those who involve in appeasement politics" are framing a conspiracy to accuse Misra.

"He (Misra) will not be held guilty on the basis of their allegations because at that time gunshots were fired on Mulayam Singh Yadav's orders," Mahant Sitaram Das reiterated.

Mahant Raju Das, a prominent priest of Hanumangarhi, also echoed similar view.

He mentioned that whatever Nripendra Misra said was correct because "senior government officials holding top positions are naturally influenced by the Chief Minister of the state. They have to follow the instructions of the Chief Minister of the state. "

"Like right now Yogi Adityanath is the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, so all orders must have been discussed with him. It is the Chief Minister who is responsible for taking decisions," he said.

Mahant Raju Das also accused Mulayam Singh Yadav of working for the Muslims and hence "firing bullets was his (Mulayam Singh Singh's) decision."

Another saint of a temple in Ayodhya, added, "Mulayam Singh Yadav's government was in power in Uttar Pradesh at that time. Government officials functioned according to his orders. It was a very condemnable incident."