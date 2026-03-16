Government Service Centres Deliver Over 38,000 Services In February

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) on X announced that government entities operating through Qatar's government service centres has completed 38,260 transactions in February 2026, highlighting continued efforts to improve service delivery and operational efficiency.

According to its latest figures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded the highest number of completed services with 13,803 services, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 8,893 services, and the Ministry of Labour with 6,058 services during the month.

CGB stated that“This reflects the commitment of government entities to providing effective services that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.”

“In appreciation of the efforts made, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau congratulates the employees who delivered exceptional performance at government service centers during February 2026,” it added.