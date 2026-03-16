Kahramaa Urges Drivers To Avoid Parking Near Transmission And Distribution Stations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has issued a clear and urgent appeal to all motorists, reminding them not to stop or park vehicles in front of electricity transmission and distribution stations across the country.

In an official advisory posted on its social media channels and supported by a prominent visual campaign yesterday, Kahramaa emphasised that such practices must be avoided to protect public safety and guarantee the smooth running of vital utility operations.

The message, delivered in both Arabic and English, calls on every driver to respect safety instructions and guidelines without exception.

Electricity transmission and distribution stations form the backbone of Qatar's reliable power network, supplying high-quality electricity to homes, businesses and essential services throughout the nation. Parking or stopping directly in front of these facilities can block critical access routes for technical teams, maintenance crews and emergency responders.

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Any delay in reaching these sites could hinder swift repairs during faults or outages, while high-voltage equipment in the vicinity poses additional risks to unauthorised vehicles and passers-by.

The corporation, which is responsible for delivering sustainable electricity and water services that support a better quality of life, has consistently placed public safety at the heart of its operations. This latest reminder forms part of Kahramaa's ongoing awareness efforts to educate the community and prevent avoidable disruptions.

Clear signage, including no-parking symbols and warning notices, is displayed at all stations, along with the emergency hotline 991 for immediate assistance or reporting.

By complying with these simple yet essential rules, residents and road users contribute directly to the uninterrupted flow of electricity and the overall resilience of national infrastructure.

Kahramaa noted that collective adherence helps maintain high standards of efficiency and ensures that critical works proceed without obstruction or risk.

The initiative aligns fully with Qatar's national priorities for safety, smart infrastructure and sustainable development under the Qatar National Vision 2030. As the country continues to grow, protecting utility assets becomes increasingly important to sustain the high level of services demanded by a modern, dynamic society.

Kahramaa operates an extensive network of advanced stations equipped with state-of-the-art technology and security measures. Regular inspections and community outreach programmes further reinforce its commitment to safety. The corporation encourages all citizens and expatriates to share the advisory widely and to remain vigilant on the roads.

This proactive step by Kahramaa once again demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding both people and infrastructure. Through such timely campaigns, the corporation continues to foster a culture of responsibility and awareness, ensuring that Qatar's electricity supply remains secure, efficient and accessible for all.

With full public cooperation, the nation's utilities sector will maintain its exemplary record of reliability and safety, supporting Qatar's journey towards a brighter and more sustainable future.