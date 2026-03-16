403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IIT Delhi Launches Credit-Bearing Online Post Graduate Diploma in AI & ML for Managers, as AI Literacy Becomes a Business Imperative
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) 16th March 2026, Delhi- Artificial Intelligence is no longer confined to data science teams or innovation labs. It now influences product design, customer engagement, supply chains, risk models, hiring decisions, and capital allocation. Across industries, managers are being asked to evaluate AI vendors, lead automation initiatives, translate business challenges into data-backed solutions, and make high-stakes decisions shaped by machine learning outputs.
The shift is profound. AI literacy is fast becoming as fundamental as financial literacy. Managers who cannot interpret AI-driven insights, assess feasibility, or lead cross-functional conversations risk being sidelined in organisations where data informs every strategic move. The real question is no longer whether AI will impact leadership. It already has.
In response to this growing leadership capability gap, IIT Delhi has launched a rigorous, credit-bearing Online Post Graduate Diploma in AI & ML for Managers, designed specifically for working professionals who must lead in an AI-enabled business environment. This is a collaborative programme between the faculty members of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Department of Management Studies, under the Bharti School of Telecom Technology and Management. The Electrical Engineering Faculty members are experts on the foundational models and mathematics of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Management faculty members are experts in the application areas of the technology in different use cases. This create a unique complementary perspective for the students that is not possible in any other programme in India.
Unlike short-term certificate programmes that focus on surface-level exposure, this one-year online diploma offers 21 academic credits across two semesters, proctored evaluations, case-based learning, real-world assignments, a mandatory campus [AM1] immersion[AM2] in Semester 1, and an optional on-campus convocation on completion. It reflects the academic depth and standards of IIT Delhi, ranked #1 in QS World University Rankings: South Asia 2025, #2 in Engineering and #4 in Management (NIRF 2025).
AI & ML as Core Techno-Managerial Capabilities
The programme is built on a clear premise of two kinds of complementary needs: all managers do not need to become coders, but they must become confident decision-makers in AI-driven contexts using no-code platforms. Also the other group of participants could also leverage on building AI/ML projects and become individual contributors and develop coding driven ML models as well.
The curriculum equips professionals to:
· Use AI and ML to strengthen business decision-making
• Assess the feasibility and ROI of AI initiatives
• Translate business problems into data-driven solutions
• Collaborate effectively with technical teams
• Lead AI adoption responsibly and ethically
Assignments, case studies, weekly exercises, and a proctored end-semester exam ensure that learning goes beyond theory. Participants apply AI and ML concepts directly to managerial challenges, reinforcing practical relevance.
A Business-First Approach to AI
Rather than focusing solely on algorithms, the programme emphasises strategic oversight, governance, and leadership readiness. Managers learn how AI integrates into business operations, product development, customer strategy, and organisational transformation.
The experience is further strengthened by a mandatory campus immersion at IIT Delhi, allowing participants to engage with faculty, build peer networks, and experience the institution’s academic ecosystem. Graduates also gain select privileges of IIT Del’i’s Affiliate Alumni status,[AM4] [AL5] A Peer Network of Mid-Career Leaders
Designed for professionals with–5–15 years of experience, the programme brings together managers from IT, BFSI, consulting, operations, HR, marketing, supply chain, and entrepreneurial backgrounds. The cohort model fosters cross-industry dialogue on AI-led transformation, creating a powerful peer learning environment.
As organisations increasingly seek leaders who can bridge business strategy and AI capability, this diploma prepares managers for roles such as digital transformation leads, AI-enabled team leaders, analytics-driven business heads, and product or strategy leaders shaping data-first initiatives.
Standing Apart in a Crowded Market
In a landscape crowded with short online AI courses, IIT D’lhi’s industry-recognised, online post graduate diploma stands apart for its academic rigor, credit-bearing structure, proctored assessments, and institutional legacy.[AM ] [A 7] It signals depth, discipline, and serious commitment to mastering AI-driven leadership.
For mid-career professionals navigating a rapidly evolving business environment, the message is clear: AI is not just a technology trend. It is a leadership competency.
With this new Online Post Graduate Diploma in AI & ML for Managers, IIT Delhi positions itself at the forefront of prepari’g India’s managerial talent to lead confidently in an AI-powered future.
The shift is profound. AI literacy is fast becoming as fundamental as financial literacy. Managers who cannot interpret AI-driven insights, assess feasibility, or lead cross-functional conversations risk being sidelined in organisations where data informs every strategic move. The real question is no longer whether AI will impact leadership. It already has.
In response to this growing leadership capability gap, IIT Delhi has launched a rigorous, credit-bearing Online Post Graduate Diploma in AI & ML for Managers, designed specifically for working professionals who must lead in an AI-enabled business environment. This is a collaborative programme between the faculty members of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Department of Management Studies, under the Bharti School of Telecom Technology and Management. The Electrical Engineering Faculty members are experts on the foundational models and mathematics of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Management faculty members are experts in the application areas of the technology in different use cases. This create a unique complementary perspective for the students that is not possible in any other programme in India.
Unlike short-term certificate programmes that focus on surface-level exposure, this one-year online diploma offers 21 academic credits across two semesters, proctored evaluations, case-based learning, real-world assignments, a mandatory campus [AM1] immersion[AM2] in Semester 1, and an optional on-campus convocation on completion. It reflects the academic depth and standards of IIT Delhi, ranked #1 in QS World University Rankings: South Asia 2025, #2 in Engineering and #4 in Management (NIRF 2025).
AI & ML as Core Techno-Managerial Capabilities
The programme is built on a clear premise of two kinds of complementary needs: all managers do not need to become coders, but they must become confident decision-makers in AI-driven contexts using no-code platforms. Also the other group of participants could also leverage on building AI/ML projects and become individual contributors and develop coding driven ML models as well.
The curriculum equips professionals to:
· Use AI and ML to strengthen business decision-making
• Assess the feasibility and ROI of AI initiatives
• Translate business problems into data-driven solutions
• Collaborate effectively with technical teams
• Lead AI adoption responsibly and ethically
Assignments, case studies, weekly exercises, and a proctored end-semester exam ensure that learning goes beyond theory. Participants apply AI and ML concepts directly to managerial challenges, reinforcing practical relevance.
A Business-First Approach to AI
Rather than focusing solely on algorithms, the programme emphasises strategic oversight, governance, and leadership readiness. Managers learn how AI integrates into business operations, product development, customer strategy, and organisational transformation.
The experience is further strengthened by a mandatory campus immersion at IIT Delhi, allowing participants to engage with faculty, build peer networks, and experience the institution’s academic ecosystem. Graduates also gain select privileges of IIT Del’i’s Affiliate Alumni status,[AM4] [AL5] A Peer Network of Mid-Career Leaders
Designed for professionals with–5–15 years of experience, the programme brings together managers from IT, BFSI, consulting, operations, HR, marketing, supply chain, and entrepreneurial backgrounds. The cohort model fosters cross-industry dialogue on AI-led transformation, creating a powerful peer learning environment.
As organisations increasingly seek leaders who can bridge business strategy and AI capability, this diploma prepares managers for roles such as digital transformation leads, AI-enabled team leaders, analytics-driven business heads, and product or strategy leaders shaping data-first initiatives.
Standing Apart in a Crowded Market
In a landscape crowded with short online AI courses, IIT D’lhi’s industry-recognised, online post graduate diploma stands apart for its academic rigor, credit-bearing structure, proctored assessments, and institutional legacy.[AM ] [A 7] It signals depth, discipline, and serious commitment to mastering AI-driven leadership.
For mid-career professionals navigating a rapidly evolving business environment, the message is clear: AI is not just a technology trend. It is a leadership competency.
With this new Online Post Graduate Diploma in AI & ML for Managers, IIT Delhi positions itself at the forefront of prepari’g India’s managerial talent to lead confidently in an AI-powered future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment