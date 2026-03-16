Domestic Refrigerator Blast Triggers Major Fire In Chhattisgarh, Woman Charred To Death

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, March 16 (IANS) A major fire broke out in a residential house in Lingiyadih village under the Sarkanda police station jurisdiction in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, claiming the life of a 57-year-old woman who was trapped inside and burned alive, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a loud explosion, believed to have originated from a refrigerator, triggered the blaze. The massive fire quickly engulfed the entire home, leaving no chance for escape.

The victim, identified as Jaya Agarwal, was unable to flee the inferno and perished in the flames.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the blast and witnessing the raging fire. They immediately alerted authorities and joined efforts to douse the flames.

Fire department personnel arrived and, with the help of villagers, managed to bring the fire under control after an intense battle.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, however, the house had suffered extensive damage, and the elderly woman had tragically lost her life.

Preliminary investigations point to the refrigerator explosion as the likely cause of the fire. Authorities suspect a possible gas leak, electrical fault, or compressor malfunction within the appliance, which led to the initial blast and subsequent rapid spread of flames.

Sarkanda police station has registered a case and launched a detailed probe to ascertain the exact circumstances. Forensic experts and fire officials are examining the site for clues, including remnants of the refrigerator and any potential hazardous materials.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community in Lingiyadih village, highlighting the dangers posed by household appliances, particularly older models that may lack modern safety features.

Officials have urged households to regularly maintain and inspect electrical appliances, ensure proper ventilation for gas-based devices, and install smoke detectors to prevent such tragedies.

The police investigation is going on, and further details are expected as evidence is analysed. The family of the deceased is receiving support from local authorities, and condolences have poured in from the community.