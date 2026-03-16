Abu Dhabi Confirms One Dead After Missile Falls On Vehicle In Al Bahia

The competent authorities in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that a rocket fell on a civilian vehicle in Al Bahia area

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The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that the competent authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident in the Al Bahia area, where a rocket struck a civilian vehicle.

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The authorities confirmed that one person of Palestinian nationality died in the incident.

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The Abu Dhabi Media Office urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified reports.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1600 UAVs launched from Iran, last recorded on March 14.

On March 7, UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed residents following the recent Iranian attacks, saying authorities would fulfil their responsibility to defend the land and its people.

“Pardon us if we did not meet expectations, but we are in a time of war. I promise you that we will fulfil our responsibility to defend you, our people and our families,” he said.

Sheikh Mohamed made the heartfelt remarks during a visit to those injured in the attacks. At the hospital, he was seen holding the hands of the wounded, gently touching their heads, and speaking with both them and their families in a quiet moment of reassurance.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is fully prepared to respond to any threats and will decisively counter attempts to compromise state security, ensuring the protection of the nation's sovereignty and stability and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.



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