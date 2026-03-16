Cuttack Hospital Fire: 10 Dead Naveen Patnaik Calls It Heartbreaking

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed deep grief over the fire at the S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU, describing the incident as 'extremely heartbreaking. In a post on X, the BJD chief prayed for the swift recovery of those seriously injured in the fire and urged the state government to ensure the best medical facilities for all victims. "The fire incident at SCB Medical in Cuttack resulting in the deaths of several people is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the grieving family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Along with this, I pray for the swift recovery of those seriously injured in the fire. I urge the state government to ensure the best medical facilities for all the injured. The Mayor of Cuttack and the Tangi Choudwar MLA have been instructed to reach the incident site and provide assistance," said Patnaik.

10 Dead, 11 Injured in Blaze

Earlier, a devastating fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, which resulted in the death of 10 people and left at least 11 hospital staff members injured during rescue operations. According to local corporator Deepak Kumar Das, the incident occurred between 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Speaking to ANI, Das said, "We came to know at 3 am that. So, I reached the hospital. The incident occurred around 2-2.30 am. It was raining at that time. As per the information available to me, a short circuit had occurred there, which led to this mishap...An inquiry will reveal whether the incident occurred due to an old AC or if there was another reason behind this..."

Odisha CM Orders Judicial Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia

Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief. He visited the site and directed authorities to ensure the safe relocation of all patients. The Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of each deceased Later speaking to the media, the state chief minister said that the fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre was likely triggered by a short circuit. Furthermore, the Chief Minister also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"...The fire broke out probably due to a short circuit. 23 patients were under treatment at the trauma ICU, the ICU adjacent to that, and the ward on the first floor. Seven of them died in the fire. They were all shifted after which three more died...Medical staff and security personnel risked their life in rescuing the patients; during this, they too sustained injuries, and they too are under treatment. When we came to power, we had given directions to the department to improve fire safety. In the current financial year, we have made a budget allocation of Rs 420 Crores for this. The work is underway. In the next financial year, we have earmarked Rs 400 Crores for the same...I am directing a judicial inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident. Patients are under treatment in another ICU..." said CM Manjhi.

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