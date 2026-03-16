IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Begin Pre-Season Training Under Jayawardene

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians officially commenced pre-season training on Monday, marking the first session of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams, according to a release.

'Objective is to start strong': Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians, said, "There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in. "

"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious and we know what we're building towards," Jayawardene added.

Player Arrivals and First Session

The first group of players to arrive for training includes Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.

The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the S & C team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.

The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat. (ANI)

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