Afghan Soldier Who Served U.S. For A Decade Dies In ICE Custody, Leaving Six Children

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Reports say Mohammad Nazir Paktiyawāl, 41, was arrested Friday morning outside his home while preparing his children for school. He had previously served in Afghanistan's special forces and had worked with U.S. troops for several years.

Following the collapse of Afghanistan's former government in 2021, Paktiyawāl and his family were evacuated to the United States. He had been living near Dallas with his wife and six children while working and pursuing his immigration case.

According to officials from the organization AfghanEvac, Paktiyawāl told his family after the arrest that he was not feeling well. Shortly afterward he was transferred to a hospital in Dallas.

Family members later received news that he had died only a few hours after being taken into custody. U.S. authorities have not yet provided a clear explanation of the cause of his death.

Thousands of Afghan soldiers and civilians who worked alongside U.S. forces were relocated to the United States after the 2021 withdrawal, many of them still navigating complex immigration and asylum procedures.

Advocacy groups say former Afghan service members often face uncertainty regarding their legal status despite their previous cooperation with U.S. forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the incident remains under review. Migrant rights advocates and members of the Afghan diaspora have urged an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.