Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Shoots Down Drone in Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia Shoots Down Drone in Eastern Region


2026-03-16 03:02:40
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities reported early Monday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the country’s eastern region.

The Saudi Defense Ministry made the announcement on social media, citing a ministry spokesperson.

The incident follows joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which have so far resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have contributed to rising regional tensions.

In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.

MENAFN16032026000045017640ID1110864983



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search