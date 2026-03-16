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Saudi Arabia Shoots Down Drone in Eastern Region
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities reported early Monday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the country’s eastern region.
The Saudi Defense Ministry made the announcement on social media, citing a ministry spokesperson.
The incident follows joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which have so far resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have contributed to rising regional tensions.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
The Saudi Defense Ministry made the announcement on social media, citing a ministry spokesperson.
The incident follows joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, which have so far resulted in roughly 1,300 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have contributed to rising regional tensions.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
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