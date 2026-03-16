Condolences Pour In Over 10 ICU Deaths In Cuttack Hospital Blaze, PM Announces Ex-Gratia (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of ten patients after a major fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Care Centre of SCB medical college in Cuttack, Odisha. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of the deceased patients even as many other leaders expressed their condolences at the tragedy.

Expressing condolences, President Murmu took to her X handle and wrote,“Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Taking to X handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi while condoling the deaths also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of the deceased patients from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” said PM Modi.

This apart, the Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik among several others expressed deep grief over the unfortunate deaths of the patients.

“Deeply grieved by the tragic fire incident in the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The affected patients have been swiftly shifted to safe locations and their treatment is continuing without disruption. My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and I wish them a speedy recovery,” stated Kambhampati.

Extending condolences to bereaved family members of deceased persons, LoP Patnaik also urged the state government to provide the best possible medical facilities for all the persons injured in the fire mishap.

“The tragic fire at SCB Medical in Cuttack has claimed multiple lives, which is deeply saddening. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I also wish for the speedy recovery of those who have been critically injured in the incident. The state government must ensure the best possible medical facilities for all the injured. I have directed the Mayor of Cuttack and the MLA of Tangi-Choudwar to reach the site and provide necessary assistance,” said Patnaik.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited SCB medical college and hospital and reviewed the situation. He also met the injured persons undergoing treatment at the hospital. CM Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased patients. He announced a judicial enquiry into the tragic death as assured stringent action against any act of negligence resulting in the unfortunate incident, in which as many as 10 patients died while several others sustained serious injuries.

As per reports, the major fire broke out at the ICU of Trauma Care center at the SCB medical college due to suspected electric short circuit at around 2.30 AM to 3 AM on Monday. Seven patients critically injured in the incident died immediately while three others succumbed after being shifted to other ICUs.