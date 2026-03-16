US/Israel-Iran Conflict Shakes Regional Tourism Industry

Dubai: The ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran are already disrupting the global travel sector, said the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). According to WTTC estimates, the growing conflict in Iran is affecting tourism across the Middle East, leading to a decline of at least USD 600 million per day in international visitor spending.

The drop is largely due to interruptions in air travel, reduced traveler confidence, and weakened regional connectivity, all of which are lowering travel demand.

Despite these challenges, there is some optimism. WTTC notes that the tourism industry has shown strong resilience in past crises and believes that, with effective strategies, the sector could recover within about two months.