His Efforts Improving Lives Of Countless Citizens: PM Modi Wishes CR Paatil On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil and praised his efforts in enhancing water management and promoting the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Shri C.R. Paatil Ji. His dedicated efforts towards strengthening water management and advancing the vision of 'Har Ghar Jal' are helping improve the lives of countless citizens. Wishing him a long, healthy and fulfilling life in the service of the nation."

Thanking the Prime Minister, Paatil said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes."

"Your visionary leadership continues to inspire me to work with renewed commitment towards strengthening water governance and further advancing the mission of 'Har Ghar Jal', contributing meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat and improving the quality of life for every citizen," the Jal Shakti Minister posted on X.

Paatil was born in Pimpry Akaraut village in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, on March 16, 1955. His family had moved to Gujarat in 1953. He joined the BJP in 1989.

He has been serving as the second Minister of Jal Shakti since 2024. He is a member of the current 18th Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Paatil on his birthday and said, "Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in the direction of conservation and management of water resources and providing clean drinking water to every household. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, extending best wishes to the Jal Shakti Minister, said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri C.R. Paatil ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also extended birthday wishes to Paatil.

Taking to X, Goyal said, "Your efforts towards the better utilisation of water resources and advancing the objective of Jal Jeevan Mission are highly commendable. May God bless you with good health and a long life."